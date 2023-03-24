VENICE - The Venice High School girls beach volleyball team has taken on a tough schedule this year, according to Coach John Richards.
It is playing four of the top teams from the 2022 round of 16.
It started with a 4-1 win over Port Charlotte with its No. 2-5 squads winning; then defeated Sarasota at a home dual at Venice Beach 5-0.
The match of that dual was Venice’s Ashley Reynolds and Charley Goberville holding Sarasota’s Joanie Gamon and Kate Kempton to single digits, Richards stated.
The next dual was a tough one at Fort Myers.
"With a loss at the 1’s and 2’s spot, Venice needed to take the next three matches," he wrote. "With Team 4 of Ali Estis and Allison Schapley winning 21-5 21-15 it was down two the last two matches. Team 5 Iris Deviers and Lila Rowley dominated with a 21-5 21-7 victory over Fort Myers."
Then the last match was the Venice team of Hilary Hupp and Ava Wallingsford vs. Ella Chevalier and Erin McDowell.
Hupp and Wallingsford won the first set, then Fort Myers rallied in the second set until there was a time out with Venice ahead 11-10.
"From this point on Hupp an Wallingsford increased their lead next side change was Venice 15-13 and then pulling away to a 20-15 side change then winning 21-16 giving the over dual win of 3-2 over Fort Myers," he said.
Venice hosted Bishop Verot at home Feb. 10.
Hupp and Wallingsford won at the 3 and Estis and Schapley won at the 4. Devries and Rowley lost a tough match in the 5 spot, leaving Venice with a must-win in the 1’s or 2’s, he said.
Maitret and Stylos lost to a Bishop Verot that included a member committed to playing beach volleyball in college.
The deciding match was at the 2’s spot Venice’s Reynolds and Goberville. In the first set on the last side change Venice was down 16-19 rallying to 22-20 win. In the second set, Reynolds and Goberville were down 4-10 but didn't panic, he recalled. Reynolds and Goberville worked back swapped points until Venice won 22-20 giving Venice the dual win 3-2.
Then the Indians played three top ranked teams in one week, including Cardinal Mooney at Venice Beach - with 20 mph-plus winds making an impact on play.
"The team with the best ball control would have the dual win," he wrote - with Venice losing to Mooney 3-2. Then they went to Ocala for a tri-match against Trinity Catholic and 2022 state champions New Symrna.
Winning against Trinity Catholic were Estis and Schapley at the 4 and Devries and Rowley at the 5. Hupp and Wallingsford; Reynolds and Maitret both lost, while at the 2, Stylos and Goberville "put up a tough fight" losing 21-17, 19-21, and 11-15.
New Symrna controled of all five of the matches over Venice, Richards stated.
"Looking back on this dual was a great learning experiences," he wrote. "Venice dropped the first set in the 1’s, 3’s and 4’ spots to play a really competitive second set with all three team’s losing by 2 or 3 points."
He said the team "needed this to see where we are at heading into the second half of our schedule."
Its next dual is at 4 p.m. March 28 at Venice Beach against Charlotte High School.
"Please come out and support your VHS beach volleyball team," he wrote.
