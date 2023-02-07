NORTH PORT — The North Port Bobcats were cruising along to an easy victory over Riverview in a Class 7A-District 12 quarterfinal Tuesday night....until they weren’t.

The Bobcats played a near perfect first quarter and led the Rams 28-7 at the end of the period. From that point on, Riverview outscored North Port 63-28 and went on to a 70-56 win at The Cage.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments