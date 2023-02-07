NORTH PORT — The North Port Bobcats were cruising along to an easy victory over Riverview in a Class 7A-District 12 quarterfinal Tuesday night....until they weren’t.
The Bobcats played a near perfect first quarter and led the Rams 28-7 at the end of the period. From that point on, Riverview outscored North Port 63-28 and went on to a 70-56 win at The Cage.
The Rams full court pressure defense was devastating in the second quarter, forcing many turnovers as Riverview cut the deficit to 35-30 at the half.
“This game was a microcosm of our season,” Rams coach Kendall Ellis said. “We tend to be lazy in the first quarter but play better from the second quarter on.”
North Port scored the first eight points of the game, and after Riverview’s Jason Jackson scored five quick points to pull the Rams within three, Jordan Howell hit two three pointers and Eli Lubsey followed with another to open up a double digit lead.
But Jackson was just getting started.
The Texas Tech commit finished with 36 points and took over for Riverview despite picking up his fourth foul late in the third quarter.
“We didn’t help out by taking ill advised shots,” North Port coach Bruce Wallace said. “We took some shots when we were up by 18 and it was like why are we shooting this? Why don’t we hold the ball?”
The difficulties continued for North Port in the third quarter. The Rams pulled ahead for the first time at 37-36 two minutes into the quarter. Howell’s fourth trey of the night briefly tied the score at 39-39, but Jackson quickly answered with a three pointer of his own to ignite a 16-2 run that all but clinched it for Riverview.
“Our guards are juniors and they’ve got a lot of growing up to do before next year if we want to win a district championship because we didn’t cut it tonight,” Wallace said. “At the end of the day, Jackson is going to a Power 5 conference school for a reason. He’s really good. He kind of took over the game and you can’t get mad at anyone for that. He’s just a really good basketball player.”
Lubsey led the Bobcats with 21 points and 9 rebounds, while Howell added 12.
North Port ended its season at 14-12, while Riverview improved to 8-18 and will take on Venice in the semifinals on Wednesday.
“We just didn’t play our best game,” Wallace said. “We played maybe our best quarter of basketball and then we played some pretty bad basketball. We’ve gotta get better, and I’ve gotta get better as a coach too.”
