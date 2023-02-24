topical PREP SPORTS: Boys lacrosse falls at home Staff Report Feb 24, 2023 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Venice attacker Jeffrey Alte makes a run at Calvary’s goal Feb. 16. GONDOLIER PHOTOs BY JUSTIN FENNELL Indians goalie Alex Ptaszek defends multiple attacks during a 2022 game. GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Venice High boys lacrosse team lost its second match of the year on Thursday night on its home turf.The Indians lost to Out-of-Door Academy, a private school in Lakewood Ranch, falling 7-5 to the Thunder.Venice was led during the night by Jeffrey Alte who contributed three goals, along with Colby Francolini and Chris Legos who each added a goal a piece during the night. Alex Ptaszek had 12 saves for the Indians during the night.Venice headed to Gulf Coast for its next match on Friday night. That game was not decided by deadline.On Tuesday, they’ll go on the road to play Sarasota. That game starts at 7:30 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Missing senior reported out of Punta Gorda 'Brain-eating amoeba' case reported in Charlotte County Dog park closed after disease report State shuts down slot arcades in Charlotte County Charlotte County closes second dog park due to Bordetella infection
