ST. PETERSBURG — The DeSoto County Bulldogs weren’t expected to reach the regional tournament when the regular season ended.
They were 9-13 and seeded third in their district. They surprised everyone - except themselves - by beating both the second seed and top seed to win the district championship.
The scrappy Bulldogs drew the No. 1 seed Gibbs High School in the first round of the region tournament. The Gladiators were 20-5 and undefeated at home with an 11-0 record. They played a tough schedule and had three 6 foot 7 inch players and four others players over 6 foot 3.
The Bulldogs had just one player taller than 6 feet 2 inches.
All season long, the Bulldogs didn’t let anybody intimidate them and played their type of basketball. Their brand is a running, pesky hands-in-your-face defense. The Gladiators also play the same style but with bigger players and a deeper bench.
DeSoto missed their first three shots but managed to take a 1 point short lived lead in the opening quarter. The Gladiators roared back with a 9-0 run on their way to a 22-10 first quarter lead. Of those 22 points, six came on crowd cheering dunks.
The Bulldogs struggled with turnovers; bad passes, missed catches and dealing with stolen balls.
To beat the Gladiators, the Bulldogs needed to play their best game of the season. They didn’t. Their shooting was off with missed layups and shots under the basket, including missed put backs.
Gibbs had an 8-0 run that was halted by a trey from LilDreco Tompkins as DeSoto had a mini run of 4 points. The Gladiators answered with a 7-0 run to push the score to 43-22 at halftime.
At the 4:41 mark in the third quarter, Gibbs hit a shot from under the basket that gave them a 35 point lead and started the running clock. The Gladiators scored 33 second half points to DeSoto’s 14. Shon Galloway, who has had an outstanding post season, led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Robert Carter added 9.
With the game out of reach, Desoto coach Darrel Nicklow put in his freshmen JV players to get a little tournament experience. On the opening day roster, the Bulldogs only had one player who wasn’t going to graduate this year.
In the locker room after the game, players sat quietly. It was their final game together. Seven of the seniors played on a middle school district championship team and they finished their careers as high school district champions.
Nicklow, who coached these players from youth league boys to high school, was emotional as he thanked the seniors. He called each of them by name and thanked them for letting him be their coach.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.