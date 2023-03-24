PREP SPORTS: Charlotte bests Port Charlotte in beach volleyball Staff Report Mar 24, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Port Charlotte's Hailey Lorenz (6) battles for a point against Charlotte's JaLynn Gardner (12)during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Nygeria Hart (5) shoots against Charlotte's Briana Bynoe (2) during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Hailey Lorenz tries to block a shot by Charlotte's JaLynn Gardner during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Angelina Oliveira returns a shot against Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Angelina Oliveira returns a shot against Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Abbie Willis returns a shot against Port Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Alanna McCaughey returns a shot against Port Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Ella West returns a shot against Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Emma McGill returns a shot against Port Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Ella West waits to return a shot by Charlotte's Kayde Jones during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Breona Fung returns a shot against Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Kayde Jones shoots against Port Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Emma McGill returns a shot against Port Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Ella West returns a shot against Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Maddy Wadsworth returns a shot against Port Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Morgan Willis returns a shot against Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Julia Damico returns a shot against Port Charlotte during a beach volleyball match Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte High School girls beach volleyball team hosted - and bested - Port Charlotte on Thursday. Charlotte won the dual 3-2. The win takes the Tarpons to 6-1 overall while Port Charlotte is now at 4-3. Port Charlotte hosts Bishop Vernon on Monday; Charlotte travels to Venice on Tuesday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Punta Gorda standoff UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Convicted felon faces dozen more charges after Punta Gorda standoff Viral video of gator defeating metal fence was at Englewood golf course Skillets to open this summer in Port Charlotte One killed, one critically injured in Venice crash
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.