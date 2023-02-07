NORTH PORT – The Charlotte and North Port High School boys tennis teams had a lot to be proud of last season, as the Tarpons made a nice run in the district tournament and North Port had a very successful season.
This year, both teams are rebuilding and trying to find their footing. On Tuesday, they were able to do that playing against each other in the season opener for both teams.
In the end, both teams realized they had a lot of work to do. They also saw the potential both young teams had.
But it was Charlotte that was able to overcome a slow start and rally to a 5-2 victory over the Bobcats at the Preserve.
Charlotte coach Tony Balut said he was happy with the win, especially with the first match where just about anything can happen.
“We didn’t know what to expect. Mason came out yesterday and he and Noah haven’t even practiced together in doubles,” Balut said. “They played well. They still have work to do. They need to work better, but they’re getting there.”
Freshman Mason Whitesides came from playing basketball on Friday to being their No. 1 tennis player on Monday and did not disappoint, easily winning both his singles match and doubles match with Noah Jennings.
The teams started with doubles as a way to give meaning to those matches, playing a pro set format, the teams split their doubles, with Whiteside and Jennings defeating J.T. Geier and Cale Holmgren 8-3.
However, Logan Earley and Preston Douglas, both sophomores, got North Port on the win column by holding off Charlotte’s Lex Walsh and Jacob Chupka 9-8 and 7-4 in the tiebreaker.
When freshman Jacob Mackey defeated Evan Bowser in the No. 5 match 6-4, 6-2, North Port was up 2-1 and looking at a possible upset.
It wasn’t to be as the Bobcats, with three sophomores and one freshman in their lineup, couldn’t handle the Tarpons as the late afternoon sun fell.
Whitesides defeated Grier, the only player left from last year’s North Port team 6-0, 6-1, Jennings downed Holmgren in the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-3, and Chupka beat Douglas 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 match.
Walsh made up for the doubles defeat in the best singles match of the day, rallying after losing the first set 1-6, to take the final two 6-3 and 10-5 in the third-set tiebreaker over Earley.
Matt Weisberger, North Port’s coach, also liked what he saw with four players who hadn’t played tennis until this year.
“It’s the first match for most of these guys, so I expect them to get better. You learn to play with that pressure. Charlotte played well coming back,” Weisberger said. “We haven’t worked a lot on doubles, so I was happy with both teams. I expect them to get better every week.”
