NORTH PORT — In a game full of lead changes and momentum swings, Charlotte snuffed out a potential game winning rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and held on to defeat North Port, 4-3, on Wednesday night.

Faith Wharton delivered the game winning blow in the top of the fifth with a two run homer over the left field fence off North Port’s Jewelie Vanderkous. The blast put the Tarpons in front after the Bobcats had taken a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Charlotte had chances to add on in the sixth and seventh, loading the bases with one out in the sixth and putting runners on second and third with one out in the seventh. But Vanderkous pitched out of trouble both times.


