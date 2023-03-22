NORTH PORT — In a game full of lead changes and momentum swings, Charlotte snuffed out a potential game winning rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and held on to defeat North Port, 4-3, on Wednesday night.
Faith Wharton delivered the game winning blow in the top of the fifth with a two run homer over the left field fence off North Port’s Jewelie Vanderkous. The blast put the Tarpons in front after the Bobcats had taken a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Charlotte had chances to add on in the sixth and seventh, loading the bases with one out in the sixth and putting runners on second and third with one out in the seventh. But Vanderkous pitched out of trouble both times.
Vanderkous led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, her third hit of the night.
Kaitlin Kohlenberg followed with another single and both runners moved up on a ground ball to first. Cailline Kelly was walked intentionally to load the bases, but pitcher Mia Flores induced a ground ball to second baseman Amber Chumley off the bat of Payson Rumley, and Chumley turned it into a second to home to first double play to end the contest.
“We intentionally walked the bases to load them to give ourselves a chance at a double play,” Tarpons coach Dave Anthony said. “Luckily she hit a ground ball to one of our best players and she makes a double play to the catcher and first base. A bang bang play.”
Charlotte opened the scoring in the second inning as the Bobcats committed three consecutive errors to let in a run.
But North Port came back in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 lead as Amayiah O’Neil reached on an error, Vanderkous singled, and Konstantine Belgrade bounced a single up the middle to drive in both runners.
Charlotte immediately evened the score in the top of the fourth as Josalin Able beat out a bunt for a single, was sacrificed to second, moved to third on a fly out to right, and came home on a passed ball.
The Bobcats countered in the bottom of the inning on a double by Rachael Harris and an RBI single by Hailey Rachal to take a 3-2 lead.
“Credit to Charlotte, they were definitely putting the ball in play,” North Port coach Chelsea Lowy said. “But six errors on our end definitely doesn’t help. So we had some defensive lapses that scored some runs for Charlotte and we had our chances there in the bottom of the seventh and it didn’t go our way, but we had chances throughout the game and didn’t take advantage when we should have.”
The Bobcats outhit the Tarpons, 10-7, but Charlotte wound up stranding 11 runners as Vanderkous struck out 10 while walking two.Tarpon starter Dava Hoffer was replaced by Flores in the fourth inning, who held North Port scoreless the rest of the way.
“Jewelie pitches exceptionally well and she didn’t give us a lot of opportunities,” Anthony said. “Thank goodness we got barrel on the ball for that two run home run from Faith. Otherwise we weren’t generating a lot of offense. She kept us in check, but we found a way to win.”
Chumley and Lexi Fitzgerald had two hits apiece for Charlotte, now 7-2.
The Bobcats (4-4) will travel to Palmetto Ridge on Thursday night, while Charlotte will play in a tournament in Ocala over the weekend.
