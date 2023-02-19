ENGLEWOOD - Charlotte Tarpons boys weightlifting coach Jim Wiseman was pleased Friday.
“I’m very happy. Everybody lifted and we had great energy and it was a great effort by everyone.”
Wiseman had every reason to be happy as the Tarpons continued their string of championships at the County Meet held at Lemon Bay High School.
Charlotte won the Olympic event with 46 points with Port Charlotte finishing second at 38. Lemon Bay had 25. In the traditional event (bench press and clean and jerk), the Tarpons had 53 points with the Pirates edging the Mantas for second 31-26.
Lemon Bay had two champions with Landon Spanninger totaling 660 pounds in the 238 pound weight class.
In the 139 pound weight class, Lemon Bay’s Alex Truisi totaled 490 pounds with lifts of 235 in the clean and jerk and 255 in the bench. He finished 5th in the state last year in the 119 pound weight class with a total of 355 pounds. He has bumped up two weight classes and is 135 pounds over what he did last season.
Truisi plans to drop a weight class for the state meet and has a very good chance to receive a medal as the first place winner last year had a total of 465 pounds. He keeps a notebook with him and records every lift. He started lifting this past summer before the season started and is a good example of what hard work and dedication can do for an athlete.
Port Charlotte had a pair of firsts with San Clerjuste totaling 600 pounds in the 219 pound weight class. Desmond Hough took top honors at 199 with a total of 570 pounds.
Jayce Marcum is a returning medalist for the Pirates who also had a good day despite lifting with an injured right wrist. His total of 620 was good for a second place finish in the heavyweight division.
Charlotte had 6 top place finishers. Logan Stchur at the 119 pound class had a total of 360 pounds and Rylan Tolliver at 129 finished with 415. Charles Culver at 183 hoisted a total of 525 pounds and heavyweight Brendan Chavarria had 670 pounds to also stand at the top of the podium.
Defending state champion Zac Anderson had 260 in the clean and jerk and 305 in the bench for a 565 total. He won top honors at the state meet with a total of 510.
He summed up his efforts at the county meet simply: “I’m satisfied with it.”
Nate Smith also is a returning state champion who won the title with a total of 525. He benched 285 and had 255 in the clean and jerk for a 540 total at the meet Friday.
