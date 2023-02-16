PUNTA GORDA - Kirby Schmitz had 19 points and John Gamble added 18 as Charlotte defeated Largo, 64-56, in a Class 6A-Region 3 quarterfinal matchup Thursday night at Wally Keller Gymnasium.

The Tarpons led by a comfortable margin for most of the night after scoring the games first 9 points and finally pulled away in the fourth quarter.


