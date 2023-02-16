Charlotte' s Kirby Schmitz drives the baseline during Thursday night's Regional playoff game against Largo High School. Schmitz finished with 19 points and led the Tarpons to a 64-56 victory over Largo.
Charlotte's Chris Cornish with a slam dunk off a fast break against Largo during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's John Gamble hits a 3-point shot over Largo's Enrique Moreno during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Chris Cornish drives the lane and gets fouled by Largo's Nick Garrison, No. 15, during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Jordan Attia hits a three over Largo's Adrian Moore during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's John Gamble scores a basket against Largo High School during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's John Gamble hits a 3-pointer over Largo's Adrian Moss during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Kirby Schmitz hits a jump shot against Largo High School during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Chris Cornish scores a layup over Largo's Nick Garrison during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Chris Cornish drives the baseline and scores a basket while being defended by Largo's Preston Church during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Kirby Schmitz reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by Largo's Nick Garrison during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Kirby Schmitz hits a jump shot over Largo's Preston Church during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School.
PUNTA GORDA - Kirby Schmitz had 19 points and John Gamble added 18 as Charlotte defeated Largo, 64-56, in a Class 6A-Region 3 quarterfinal matchup Thursday night at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
The Tarpons led by a comfortable margin for most of the night after scoring the games first 9 points and finally pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“They did an absolute phenomenal job tonight,” Charlotte coach Mike Williams said. “John Gamble, Chris Cornish, Kirby Schmitz, Jordan Attia all with double digits. Schmitz played the best game he’s played all year. He just looked phenomenal. I was just very proud of all of them.”
The only hiccup for the Tarpons came at the end of the second quarter, as two turnovers in the final seconds allowed the Packers to score 5 quick points and cut the deficit to 29-24 at halftime.
“We’ve got to be better, and we’re better than that,” Williams said. “We’ve got better guards. We just made a mistake.”
Schmitz got things started for the Tarpons in the third quarter with a three point basket.
“I went into the locker room and told everyone it was fine,” Schmitz said. “It’s a game of runs, so they ended it with that so we had to start with one. That’s what happened. We went on a 5-0 run to start.”
The Packers got as close as 33-29 before Gamble hit a trey midway through the third quarter to stem the tide and the Tarpons led by 41-33 at the end of the third period.
Largo got within six before a three from Attia ignited a 12-3 run that put the game away for Charlotte.
The Packers (17-9) started out the game playing a box-and-one defense on Gamble that took awhile for the Tarpons to figure out.
“A little wrinkle they threw at us. I didn’t know if we’d see that or not,” Williams said. “We did a really good job after we turned it over twice of getting back and working the ball in the middle, getting some little bunnies and more or less making them get out of it.”
Besides the 19 points from Schmitz and 18 from Gamble, the Tarpons got 11 apiece from Cornish and Attia. Cornish also had 13 rebounds.
Largo’s Adrian Moore took game honors with 20 points and Preston Church added 12.
“It’s a tough road. There are four games to get to where you want to get to,”Williams said. “And we’ve got to get one at a time.”
The road may have gotten a little easier for Charlotte, now 15-13, as the Tarpons found out after the game that Palmetto had upset Tampa Leto, the Region’s top seed. That means Charlotte will host the Tigers in a Regional semifinal on Tuesday night.
