NORTH FORT MYERS - Charlotte High School scored its eighth straight 2A D11 championship Thursday in North Fort Myers.
Port Charlotte finished up second in the nine school championship.
"We had some big victories," Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said.
Charlotte had 14 wrestlers qualified through the championship with seven champions on Thursday. None of the Charlotte wrestlers placed less than third place, he said.
Among the winners and qualifiers included:
• 106 pounds: Charlotte's Matthew Schuler (42-9) defeating Fort Myers Kael Seneca for first place; Port Charlotte's Noah Roser, 27-19, placed fourth
• 113 pounds: Charlotte's Camren French (40-5) defeating Cape Coral's Robert Albert for first place.
• 120 pounds: Charlotte's Kaiden Ballinger (25-3) defeated Cape Coral's Richard Albert for first place.
• 126 pounds: Mariner's Maximus Brady defeated Charlotte's Eric Clary for first place; Port Charlotte's Chase Utley finished third.
• 132 pounds: Fort Myer's Ethan DiNottia (33-5) defeated Wyatt Nevlin (11-4) for first place.
"Wyatt did a great job," Robinson said.
Port Charlotte's Jacob Bowers (25-12) finished in third.
• 138 pounds:
Charlotte's Luke Davis (34-9) defeated Port Charlotte's Derek Pinedo (32-5) for first place.
• 145 pounds:
Charlotte's Carson Bennett (29-17) defeated Port Charlotte's Colton Sharrah (26-14) for third place.
• 152 pounds:
Port Charlotte's Tyler Rodriguez (34-2) defeated Marineer's Hansel Pompa-Mauri (14-6) for first place; Charlotte's Nicholas Gjerde (30-18) defeated Island Coast's Julian Gonzales (36-4) for third place in a bit of an upset.
"Gjerde has really stepped it up," Robinson said.
• 160 pounds: Mariner's Christopher Minto (46-1) defeated Charlotte's James Baltutis (47-10) for first place; Port Charlotte's Nick At finished third.
• 170 pounds: Dunbar's Aiden Sanchez (30-7) defeated Charlotte's Isaac Schaeffer (45-14) for first place;
• 182 pounds: Charlotte's Jesse McCauley (52-5) defeated North Fort Myers' Leandro Calderin (31-6) for first place; Port Charlotte's Wolfe Mongilol finished fifth.
• 195 pounds: Charlotte's Nathaniel Box (37-6) defeated Mariner's Chaos Sanchez (27-13) for first place; Port Charlotte's Angel Martinez finished fourth.
• 220 pounds: Charlotte's Cael Newton (48-2) defeated North Fort Myers' Frank Cornelison (33-1) for first place; Port Charlotte's Grant LaBallister finished fifth.
• 285 pounds: Port Charlotte's Vincent Chavez (36-4) defeated Charlotte's Nikko Frattarelli (25-8) for first place.
