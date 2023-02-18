PREP SPORTS: County weightlifting challenge takes place By Steve Knapp Sun Correspondent Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Right: Alexander Truisi sets a school record with his clean and jerk at Friday’s Charlotte County weightlifting meet. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Alexander Truisi bench presses at the Charlotte County weightlifting meet on Friday. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Charlotte High School defending state champion Zac Anderson competes in the clean and jerk on Friday. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Charlotte High School defending state champion Nate Smith completes his clean and jerk. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Lemon Bay's defending state champion Landon Spanninger sets an all-time school record with his 330-pound clean and jerk. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Lemon Bay's Carson Moore finishes his clean and jerk. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Port Charlotte's Tyler Dampier snatches at the Charlotte County weightlifting meet. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Port Charlotte’s Jayce Marcum completes his clean and jerk. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Landon Spanninger begins his state champion title defense on Friday. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Charlotte's Brayden Krejci attempts his clean and jerk at the Charlotte County weightlifting meet. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay hosted Charlotte County schools for the annual county weightlifting challenge on Friday.Along with Lemon Bay, Charlotte and Port Charlotte took place. There were several county and school records that took place during the contest between the Manta Rays, Tarpons and Pirates. For complete results, visit www.yoursun.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State shuts down slot arcades in Charlotte County Dog park closed after disease report Multiple 'suspicious fires' reported at Sunseeker Red tide fighters: Good news, bad news from the front lines Venice bowling alley transforming into church
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.