ARCADIA —
Bulldogs lose two teams in regionals, boys basketball still alive
The DeSoto boys basketball team entered district play with an unimpressive 9-13 record. They had played a strong schedule and were peaking at the time of the post season play. Seeded third, they beat Hardee 60-48 for the fourth time this season.
Facing the number two seed Booker in the semifinals, the Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead and hung on for a 59-56 win to reach the finals. The playoffs were all held in Lake Placid and the home team was the next step in the Bulldogs’ season.
The Green Dragons had lost only one district game all season and that was to the Bulldogs. With the home court advantage and plenty of loud fans, the championship game was tight all the way with neither team taking more than a 4 point lead at anytime. When the dust had cleared and the final buzzer went off, the Bulldogs were district champs with a 43-37 win.
The next step is on Thursday as the Bulldogs travel to St. Petersburg to face the number 1 seed Gibbs. The Gladiators have a nice 20-5 record including an 11-0 record at home.
The DeSoto County girls basketball team went into a late season slump losing 6 of their final 8 regular season games. They beat Hardee in the district quarterfinals 56-13 before losing in the semifinals to Avon Park 53-50. The Lady Bulldogs got into the regionals as the No. 7 seed and faced the No. 2 seed Academy of Holy Names in Tampa. The Bulldogs’ season ended with a 59-40 loss.
The Bulldogs’ boys soccer team saw their dreams of reaching the final four for the second straight year end in a double overtime loss to the King Lions 5-4. The Lions had been averaging less than two goals a game and scored more than four goals only once all season. DeSoto hadn’t given up a goal in the playoffs as they beat Lemon Bay 4-0 and LaBelle 2-0 for the district championship.
In the regional play they made quick work of Dunedin with a 5-0 shutout. King scored three goals from scrums inside the box on two corner kicks and a throw in when the ball just didn’t take the right bounce for the Bulldogs. They end their season with a 16-4-2 record.
The only spring sport team to have started their season is the tennis team. The boys and girls both have gotten off to a quick start. The boys beat Port Charlotte 5-2 while the girls shut out the Pirates 7-0. LaBelle also got shut out 7-0 by both the boys and girls teams. The girls will be at Fort Meade on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs softball team had a preseason game at Parrish last night and will be back there Wednesday. The boys weightlifting team will be at North Port on Thursday.
