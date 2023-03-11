Venice attacker Alessandra James loses possession of the ball making an attempt at Mooney’s goal Thursday night. As the spring sports schedule gets underway, girls lacrosse has also started. The team is set to host Land O’ Lakes after spring break, on March 23.
Indians' Tori Sabadin makes a drive toward Cardinal Mooney's goal during Thursday night's home game.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Venice goalie Christine Coster defends against an attack from Cardinal Mooney's Morgan Costallos in Thursday night's home game.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Venice attacker Alessandra James scores a goal against Cardinal Mooney during Thursday's home game.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Lacrosse players from Venice High School and Cardinal Mooney High School clash in a regular season match held in Venice.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Venice senior Tatiana Stephenson celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Cardinal Mooney on Thursday night.
