PREP SPORTS: Girls playoffs continue Tuesday night Staff Report Feb 13, 2023 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Port Charlotte's Iyjanae Mathews rebounds and shoots against Braden River on Thursday at Port Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Kamie Ellis gets an open look at the basket after driving past the Fort Myers defense during Friday night's District Championship game at Charlotte High School. sun photos by Chris Blake Venice sophomore Zoe O'Leary fights with Sarasota's Madison MacDonald for a rebound during Thursday night's playoff game at home. SUN PHOTOS BY JUSTIN FENNELL Port Charlotte's Hailey Cohen shoots a lay up against Braden River on Thursday night at Port Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Nayeliz Figuera Verges guards Braden River's Monique Schwalbach on Thursday night at Port Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Adriana Iorfida scores a basket against Ft. Myers High School during Friday night's District Championship game at Charlotte High School. Chris Blake The Charlotte Tarpon girls basketball team are back-to-back-to-back District Champions after beating Fort Myers High School on Friday night. Chris Blake Sarasota's Madison MacDonald collides with Venice players Izzy Leggett, No. 23 and Zoe O'Leary during Thursday's playoff game at the TeePee. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two of three local teams are heading onto Interstate 4 for road games going into the next round of District playoffs. Charlotte (19-6) will face Armwood (19-8) in the 6A District 11 playoff Tuesday night; Venice (20-5) will head up to Plant City to face off against Plant (24-4) in the 7A District 12 playoff. Port Charlotte (17-11) visits Parrish Community (12-11) in the 5A District 11 playoff Tuesday night. All the contests start at 7 p.m.
