ARCADIA - When Sam Holland took over as head football coach and athletic director just two short years ago, he said DeSoto County would be his last stop in his 38 year coaching career. It turned out to be true as Holland announced his retirement effective Feb. 24.
He talked about a four-year plan just hours after he moved into his new office. The only photos in his office were of his wife Carrie and their three children and grandchildren. That was where his heart was and still is.
That is why he will end his short but extremely productive career at the helm of DeSoto County athletics.
“With a very heavy heart I’m going to step into the retirement mode. I’m stepping down as athletic director and head football coach," he said.
He's returning home to South Georgia where his three children and six grandchildren all live within about 20 miles of one-another, he said. He will be an assistant coach at Cairo High School.
"No more head coach or athletic director. It’s time. It really is. It’s time for Miss Carrie (wife) and I to step back a little and to slow down," he said. "I want to be at the Little League games and my oldest granddaughter is in math competitions and another granddaughter is in gymnastics. I want to put one foot in retirement and be a football coach for part of the year and grandpa the rest of the year.”
Holland appreciates how the DeSoto County community accepted he and his wife. The bonds and friendships he has made were as good as any place he’s been in his five coaching positions, he said.
Holland’s four core values of attitude, work ethic, compete and sacrifice proved to be extremely effective both in the classroom and in the athletic programs. Holland praised the “Big Dog Club” for helping him in achieving so many of his goals.
With everyone's help Holland has changed the culture of DeSoto sports and turned the programs around.
A weight room was top on his list and they turned an old small weight room into a beautiful new locker room and built a well equipped weight room inside the school. There are many other achievements and programs instituted under Holland's leadership. There were new uniforms and there are new LED lights being installed on the softball, baseball and football field soon.
His tenure as the Bulldog leader saw the football team’s GPA rise from a 2.1 to 2.9 for the 56 players. The entire athletic program now has an accumulative 3.1 GPA. The players compete on the field and also in the class room and weight room. He took 4 players on a recruiting trip to North Carolina and one player who wasn’t even sure that he wanted to play football is now playing in college.
He had some proud moments at DeSoto County, he said.
“Those back-to-back wins over Hardee. Winning the rivalry game like that is what football is all about.”
Holland took over a program that was floundering and whoever gets the keys to the athletic program will have a program that is flourishing. The football team didn’t know what “December football” was because they never experienced playing deep into the playoffs.
DeSoto County will always have a special spot in his heart and he will be remembered for years to come, he said.
And DeSoto County has an unprecedented three district championships this school year already including two in a week’s time.
Holland walked into the parking lot after the final home soccer game. It was perhaps the final time he would step on the field he called home for two years. As he walked into the darkness, he stopped and said, “DeSoto County-the home of champions."
