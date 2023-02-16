ARCADIA - When Sam Holland took over as head football coach and athletic director just two short years ago, he said DeSoto County would be his last stop in his 38 year coaching career. It turned out to be true as Holland announced his retirement effective Feb. 24.

He talked about a four-year plan just hours after he moved into his new office. The only photos in his office were of his wife Carrie and their three children and grandchildren. That was where his heart was and still is.


