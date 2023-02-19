LAKELAND - There are new state champions in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Charlotte High School's Madison McQueen; North Port's Aubrey Jarvis; Lemon Bay's Addison Adcock along with Imagine School's Madison Atwood and Tristain Atwood all picked up state championships in Girls Weightlifting finals in Lakeland on Saturday.
It's a third state championship for Madison Atwood.
It was her twin sister's first state championship. Tristain finished second in 2020 but sat out for the 2021-22 season with an injury.
"They both had goals and they completed them," Imagine School North Port coach AJ Atwood said Sunday.
When taking into account overall weightclasses and amount of weight lifted, Lemon Bay's Adcock and Imagine's Madison Atwood were third and fourth overall with Tristain Atwood seventh overall on the day in 1A.
In weightlifting-traditional, two lifts - the clean and jerk and the bench - are combined for a competitor's overall score.
In 3A competition, Charlotte's Madison McQueen topped the 101 weightclass, lifting a combined 270 pounds. North Port's Aubrey Jarvis topped the 169 weightclass, lifting a combined 425 pounds.
In 1A competition, Lemon Bay's Addison Adcock topped the 110 weightclass with a combined total of 290 pounds. Imagine School North Port's Madison Atwood earned first place in the 183 weightclass lifting 445 pounds. Imagine School North Port's Tristain Atwood topped the 199 weightclass, lifting a combined 435 pounds.
AJ Atwood was pleased with the win for the school, giving the highest team win for the North Port school in any sports competition. They finished three points ahead of Lemon Bay in traditional scoring; and one point behind in olympic scoring - which takes a new lift into account.
Madison and Tristain are his daughters and he's happy for their accomplishments.
"They've got a heck of a scorecard...(Madison) has the record for clean and jerk and snatch for Florida. Tristain had a second place in 2020; sat out 2021-22 and then came back and won the state championship for 2022-23."
There are four colleges they are looking at attending together. That decision process is underway.
"If they could have a weightlifting meet with each other every day, they would do it," he said. "Which honestly, they do. They are that competitive."
For AJ Atwood, it's been about trying to build a quality program at a small school. They have brought in team members who were previously in book club or band.
"And then they try their first sport and its weightlifting and they like it and they continue to improve," he said. "That's what is the most rewarding part of it."
Imagine was hindered by Hurricane Ian and how much it took from the season. For the state finals, three girls scored points.
"To get a team win of any kind makes it that much better - and a lot more exciting for parents as well," he said.
Lemon Bay's Presley Engelauf was runner-up in the 154 weightclass, lifting 365 pounds on the day.
Imagine School North Port finished in second place for the day in 1A with 18 points; Lemon Bay was third place with 15 points. Suwannee was the team state champions with 28 points on the day.
Other area weightlifters with Top 10 places included:
• Imagine School North Port's Makayla WaterHouse in 1A schools, third place in the 183 weightclass with a 340 combined lift
• Port Charlotte's Cassidy D'Aprile, fifth place in 2A schools in the 119 weightclass with a 285 combined total
• Riverview's Sophia Harmen, fifth place in 3A schools in the 101 weightclass with a 245 combined total
• Charlotte's Abbee McCluer, fifth place in 3A schools in the 139 weightclass with a 340 combined total
• Lemon Bay's Madison Glidden, sixth place in 1A schools in the 101 weightclass with a 220 combined total
• Lemon Bay's Madison Hanson, sixth place in 1A schools in the 119 weightclass with a 285 combined total
• Lemon Bay's Natalee Brown, sixth place in 1A schools in the 139 weightclass with a 325 combined total
• North Port's Kaitlin Kohlenberg, seventh place in 3A schools in the 129 weightclass with a 310 combined total
• Charlotte's Gabriella Charles, seventh place in 3A schools in the 169 weightclass with a 350 combined total
• Lemon Bay's Rylie Anderson, seventh place in 1A schools in the 129 weightclass with a 265 combined total
• Lemon Bay's Addison Hunger, seventh place in 1A schools in the 183 weightclass with a 275 combined total
• Lemon Bay's Tee'Aunna Williams, seventh place in 1A schools in the unlimited weightclass with a 350 combined total
• Venice's Andrea Saxman, ninth place in 3A schools in the 139 weightclass with a 325 combined total
• Port Charlotte's Gabriella Gipson, 10th place in 2A schools in the 183 weightclass with a 310 combined total
• Lemon Bay's Quincey Dunlap, 10th place in 1A schools in the 119 weightclass with a 285 combined total
