LAKELAND - There are new state champions in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. 

Charlotte High School's Madison McQueen; North Port's Aubrey Jarvis; Lemon Bay's Addison Adcock along with Imagine School's Madison Atwood and Tristain Atwood all picked up state championships in Girls Weightlifting finals in Lakeland on Saturday. 


