PREP SPORTS: Lacrosse gets underway Staff Report Feb 17, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Venice midfielder Jack Dunn catches a stick to the neck from Calvary Christian's Caiden McKinnon during Thursday night's season-opening home game. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice's Jack Dunn passes to teammate Talon Richards during Thursday night's home game against Calvary Christian High School. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice attacker Jeffrey Alte makes a run at Calvary's goal Thursday night. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Indians' defender Dane Angellis knocks the ball loose after putting a hard check on Calvary attacker Brady Savage during Thursday night's home game. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice's Jesse Roland plays defense for the Indians during a home game against Calvary Christian High School Thursday night. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice goalie Camden Leone launches the ball past Calvary Christian's Connor Kistner in the second quarter of last Thursday's home game. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Venice boys lacrosse team lost its opening match against Calvary Christian, falling 14-2.The top players for the Indians were Colby Francolini with two goals and an assist and Jeffrey Alte. Sophomore Camden Leone added 10 saves. With a record of 0-1, Venice will host ODA on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
