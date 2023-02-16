PREP SPORTS: Lacrosse gets underway Staff Report Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Venice's Jack Dunn passes to teammate Talon Richards during Thursday night's home game against Calvary Christian High School. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice attacker Jeffrey Alte makes a run at Calvary's goal Thursday night. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE - The Venice boys lacrosse team lost its opening match against Calvary Christian, falling 14-2.The top players for the Indians were Colby Francolini with two goals and an assist and Jeffrey Alte. Sophomore Camden Leone added 10 saves With a record of 0-1, Venice will host ODA on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State shuts down slot arcades in Charlotte County Aldi reopening draws a crowd Englewood gearing up for Cracker Fair Judge halts Wellen Park water deal Venice bowling alley transforming into church
