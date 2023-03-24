VENICE — Lemon Bay fell to 7-4 overall while Venice remained undefeated in boys varsity tennis on Thursday.
The Venice boys and girls squads are both 14-0 after the matches.
In the boys matches, at No. 1 singles, Venice senior Pranav Mayor defeated Lemon Bay junior Hunter Andres, 4-6, 6-1, 0-0 (10-3); in No. 2 singles, junior Evan VanBuskirk downed Lemon Bay senior Billy Rand, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (9-7), 0-0 (10-6); in No. 3 singles, Venice freshman Joseph Calleja bested Lemon Bay senior Gray Lowder 6-4, 6-3; at No. 4 singles, Venice sophomore Simon Ayer downed Lemon Bay sophomore Caleb Hutcherson, 6-1, 6-1 and at No. 5 singles, Venice junior Hayden Guthrie defeated Lemon Bay sophomore Logan McGinty, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles action, at No. 1 doubles, Venice senior Josh Lim and VanBuskirk defeated Rand and Andres, 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 2 doubles, Venice sophomore Simon Ayer and junior Grant Burroughs bested Hutcherson and Lowder, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.
In girls matches, at No. 1 singles, Venice junior Weronika DeLong defeated Lemon Bay sophomore Parker Zautcke, 6-3, 6-2; at No. 2 singles, Venice junior Sandra Piskor bested Lemon Bay junior Rosey Lowder, 6-1, 6-3; at No. 3 singles, Venice freshman Joy Jia downed Lemon Bay sophomore Avery Shirley, 6-2, 6-4; at No. 4 singles, Venice junior Leah Woolverton downed Lemon Bay sophomore Alaina Maday, 6-2, 6-2 and at No. 5 singles, Venice junior Sophia Teijelo bested Lemon Bay senior Mercedes Roesler, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles play, Venice sophomore Christine Wu and junior
Sandra Piskor downed Lemon Bay sophomore Parker Zautcke and junior
Rosey Lowder, 6-4, 6-1 and at No. 2 doubles, Venice sophomores Tess Tchorbadjiev and
Mekenzie DeLong defeated Lemon Bay sophomores Avery Shirley and Alaina Maday, 6-3 7-6, (7-4).
