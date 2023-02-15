FORT MYERS — Lemon Bay's boys and girls tennis squads went on the road, splitting the contests in close matches across the afternoon.
The boys squad downed Bishop Verot, 5-2, with strong performances from Hunter Andres, Billy Rand and Gray Lowder and Caleb Hutcherson in singles matches.
The doubles team of Stevie Ethier and Hunter Andres lost their contest, a rarity for the duo.
Bishop Verot girls team downed Lemon Bay, 4-3.
The three Manta wins came from Parker Zautcke and Rosey Lowder in singles matches along with Zautcke and Lowder teaming up to win a doubles match.
The boys squad is 1-1 on the year; the girls are 0-2.
The matches of the night included Bishop Verot's Ron Doneier defeating Lemon Bay's Stevie Ethier, 6-4, 6-2 in No. 1 singles; Lemon Bay's Hunter Andres downing Bishop Verot's Andrew Pino 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles; Manta's Billy Rand beating Bishop Verot's Jacob Mast 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3 singles; Lemon Bay's Gray Lowder besting Bishop Verot's Colin Hill 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and Lemon Bay's Caleb Hutcherson defeating Bishop Verot's Easton Green 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.
In doubles action, Bishop Verot's R. Doneier and K. Johns bested Stevie Ethier and Hunter Andres, 8-4 while, at No. 2 doubles, Lemon Bay's Gray Lowder and Caleb Hutcherson defeated Bishop Verot's Andrew Pino and A. Jorgenson, 8-1.
In the girls matches, Lemon Bay's Parker Zautcke downed Bishop Verot's Almu Calderon 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 singles; Lemon Bay's Rosey Lowder defeated Bishop Verot's Cornelia Ovren in a tough match, 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) in No. 2 singles; Bishop Verot's Sophie Rodriguez bested Lemon Bay's Avery Shirley in another close match at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-4; at No. 4 singles, Bishop Verot's Isabelle Buhain beat Lemon Bay's Alaina Maday, 6-1, 6-4 while at No. 5 singles, Bishop Verot's Olivia Kushner (BV) def. Mercedes Roesler (LB) 6-1, 6-2.
In No. 1 doubles, Lemon Bay's Parker Zautcke and Rosey Lowder defeated Bishop Verot's Almu Calderon and Sophie Rodriguez, 8-5; while at No. 2 doubles, Bishop Verot's Isabelle Buhain and Olivia Kushner downed Lemon Bay's Avery Shirley and Alaina Maday, 8-2.
The match took place at Fort Myers Racquet Club.
Lemon Bay's teams host Port Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Roach/Maier Tennis Complex at Lemon Bay High in Englewood.
