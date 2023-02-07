Lemon Bay High School senior Brycen Warren attacks his opponent during Tuesday night’s wrestling match against Sarasota High School. Warren’s Manta Rays celebrated “Senior Night” under the lights as they played host to Sarasota in Englewood.
Jack Oliver gets a stronghold on his opponent on Tuesday night.
Logan Kelly scores on a takedown.
Logan Kelly takes his opponent down.
Lemon Bay senior Justin Brady battles during his "Senior Night" on Tuesday night.
Koen Hoffman, a Lemon Bay senior, ties his opponent in knots and does not let him escape.
Senior Chase Alden gets ready to take his shot on "Senior Night."
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Manta Rays won early, often and everything during their Senior Night in Englewood, sweeping Sarasota for a 75-0 victory.
Lemon Bay has ranked wrestlers in 12 of 14 weight classes.
Among them are Koen Hoffman at 170.
Hoffman was a 2022 state runner-up at 160.
Also among the top wrestlers in the state at Lemon Bay are sophomore Jack Oliver, ranked at 113; junior Logan Kelley, ranked at 120; senior Brycen Warren, ranked at 126 and senior Marcus Lopez, ranked at 195.
The complete results were unavailable at press time for the Lemon Bay results.
