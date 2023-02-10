ENGLEWOOD - The Lemon Bay boys and girls tennis teams fell in their first contest
The team lost to visiting Venice; the boys falling 5-2 and the girls downed 6-1.
But, Venice head coach Wayne Robertson said, there were a lot of tight competitions throughout the night.
"Lemon Bay, they have a pretty solid lineup across the board," Robertson said. "There were a lot of good, entertaining matches to watch."
Chief among them, he said, was likely the No. 1 Singles boys match between Venice's Josh Lim and Lemon Bay's Stevie Ethier.
Eventually, Lim would win 6-3, 6-1. But it was a long eventually.
"They had a really good match and some hard-fought points," he said. "A lot of the crowd was gathering around that match."
Other matches included:
No. 2 Singles, Venice's Aravind Rajeev bested Lemon Bay's Hunter Andres, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)
At No. 3 Singles, Lemon Bay's Billy Rand defeated Venice's Grant Burroughs, 6-1, 3-6, (10-2
At No. 4 Singles, Venice's Evan VanBuskirk beat Lemon Bay's Gray Lowder, 6-4, 6-2
And at No. 5 Singles, Indian's Hayden Guthrie defeated the Manta's Caleb Hutcherson 6-3, 6-0.
In Doubles play, at No. 1 Doubles, Lemon Bay's Stevie Ethier and Hunter Andres bested Josh Lim and Evan VanBuskirk, 8-1; while at No. 2 Doubles, Venice's Aravind Rajeev and Joe Collega bested Lemon Bay's Gray Lowder and Billy Rand, 8-3.
In girls, No. 1 Singles Weronika DeLong defeated Parker Zautcke, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 Singles, Venice's Christine Wu bested Rosey Lowder 6-3, 6-1
In No. 3 Singles play Venice's Sandra Piskor best Lemon Bay's Avery Shirley, 6-3, 6-3
At No. 4 Singles, Lady Indian's Tess Tchorbadjiev won over Manta's Alaina Maday, 6-2, 6-2
In No. 5 Singles competition, Venice's Mekenzie DeLong bested Lemon Bay's Mercedes Roesler, 6-3, 6-1.
In No. 1 Doubles, Venice's Weronika DeLong and Christine Wu won over Parker Zautcke and Avery Shirley while at No. 2 Doubles, Lemon Bay's Rosey Lowder and Alaina Maday defeated Venice's Sophia Teijelo and Leah Woolverton.
"Lemon Bay has a lot of good fan support in place, so it was a fun match."
Venice travels to Bradenton Christian on Monday.
Lemon Bay faces Bishop Verot at Fort Myers Racquet Club on Tuesday.
