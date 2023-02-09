Maya Collins outraces the Gibbs defense for an easy layup at the rim. The Lady Mantas hosted Gibbs High School in the Regional Quarterfinals game in Englewood on Thursday night, where the Mantas lost and ended their season.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Taylor Orris leads an offensive play for the Lady Mantas, adding two points.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Lemon Bay's Mackenzie Long draws the defense up and then makes a pass during Thursday night's district game.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Maya Collins, of Lemon Bay, throws a pass downcourt as she leads a fastbreak Thursday night. The Manta Rays lost, 54-44, to Gibbs.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Lemon Bay's Mackenzie Long tries to slowdown the Gibbs' offensive attack Thursday night during a Regional matchup. Lemon Bay lost, 54-44, ending their season.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Maya Collins, of Lemon Bay, pushes the ball on offense as the Lady Mantas try to outrun the Gibbs defense Thursday night.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Taylor Orris, of Lemon Bay, battles for some space to get a shot up past the Gibbs defense Thursday night.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Lemon Bay's Abigail Matheny drives to the basket and takes a shot Thursday night. The Lady Mantas lost, 54-44, to Gibbs.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Lemon Bay's Maya Collins steals the ball as her team takes on Gibbs in Englewood on Thursday night. The Lady Manta Rays lost, 54-44.
