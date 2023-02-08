ENGLEWOOD — Estero dominated the middle periods and Lemon Bay’s boys basketball season came to a disappointing end with a 62-46 loss in a Class 4A-District 12 semifinal Wednesday night.

The Manta Rays got off to an early 10-2 lead and ended the first quarter with a 20-16 advantage. But things began to change in the second quarter, as the Wildcats held Lemon Bay to just 7 points and took a 30-27 lead at halftime.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments