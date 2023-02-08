Jace Huber, No. 10, gets tripped up on his way to the basket. Huber’s Lemon Bay Manta Rays played host to Estero in the district semifinals on Wednesday night in Englewood. The Mantas season ended in a loss.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Kaden Keir, No. 15, converts for two at the rim after getting a steal.
SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN
Lucas Newcomb, of Lemon Bay, collects a foul and still scores on the layup on Wednesday night in a loss to Estero. The loss ended the Mantas season.
ENGLEWOOD — Estero dominated the middle periods and Lemon Bay’s boys basketball season came to a disappointing end with a 62-46 loss in a Class 4A-District 12 semifinal Wednesday night.
The Manta Rays got off to an early 10-2 lead and ended the first quarter with a 20-16 advantage. But things began to change in the second quarter, as the Wildcats held Lemon Bay to just 7 points and took a 30-27 lead at halftime.
“The first quarter was like I expected us to play,” Mantas coach Sean Huber said. “We were firing on all cylinders, we were defending really well, we were rebounding and running our fast break. But in the second quarter, they played zone and it kind of bogged us down a little bit. We didn’t get the looks I expected us to get.”
Estero coach Willie Neal said defense was definitely the key to the turnaround.
“We just talked about using our angles and playing hard,” Neal said.
The Wildcats came out in the third quarter and quickly put the game away. Estero established its dominance inside and also hit three shots from behind the arc while holding the Mantas scoreless for more than five minutes. At the end of the quarter, the Wildcats had outscored Lemon Bay 21-7 to take a 51-34 lead into the final period.
“We score the ball pretty well, we’ve got three guys that can score, but we slack on defense sometimes,” Neal said. “So I just challenged them to play good defense and we will be fine and they listened and they really did go out there and do that for me.”
Once the momentum swung the Wildcats way, the Mantas were unable to reverse the trend.
“We play much better when it’s faster and that really hurt us in the second and third quarter,” Huber said. “We just didn’t play our best and the third quarter just doomed us. We got so far behind and then we started to panic a little bit and had some missed defensive assignments which got them some easy baskets and then you could just feel the air leave the room.”
Lucas Newcomb led the Mantas with 22 points while Jace Huber added 10. Estero (13-9) placed four players in double figures led by Brady Knutson with 15, Lee Eckman with 12, AJ Tatham with 11 and Will Tucker with 10.
Lemon Bay finished its season with a record of 15-9.
“I love this team. They fight hard,” Huber said. “They just haven’t been in this type of environment enough so hopefully they learn from this.”
