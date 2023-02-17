Cutline 7 copy.jpg

Lemon Bay doubles partners Stevie Ethier and Hunter Andres celebrate after a winning point.

 SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN

ENGLEWOOD - Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte boys tennis met Thursday at Lemon Bay High, where the Mantas won in perfection. 

Port Charlotte was unable to secure a point facing Lemon Bay. 


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments