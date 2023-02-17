PREP SPORTS: Lemon Bay tennis downs Port Charlotte, perfectly Staff Report Feb 17, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lemon Bay doubles partners Stevie Ethier and Hunter Andres celebrate after a winning point. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD - Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte boys tennis met Thursday at Lemon Bay High, where the Mantas won in perfection. Port Charlotte was unable to secure a point facing Lemon Bay. In No. 1 singles, Stevie Ethier defeated Avery Gauthier, 6-0, 6-0; in No. 2 singles, Hunter Andres beat Sadalie Mak, 6-0, 6-0; in No. 3 singles, Billy Rand bested Zachary Simmons, 6-0, 6-0; in No. 4 singles, Gray Lowder downed Isiah Pierde-Varga, 6-0, 6-0 and in No. 5 singles, Caleb Hutcherson won over Cole Bilmer, 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, the team of Ethier and Andres bested Gauthier and Mak, 8-0; while at No. 2 doubles, Lowder and Rand defeated Simmons and Pierede-Varga, 8-0.The win takes the Lemon Bay team to 2-1. They travel to North Port on Tuesday. Port Charlotte falls to 0-2. They travel to face North Port on Wednesday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State shuts down slot arcades in Charlotte County Englewood gearing up for Cracker Fair Multiple 'suspicious fires' reported at Sunseeker Judge halts Wellen Park water deal Venice bowling alley transforming into church
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.