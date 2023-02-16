FORT MYERS — When you’re a seven seed playing on the road, there is little margin for error.
The Lemon Bay High School boys basketball team made way too many errors in the Region 4A-3 quarterfinals against Gateway, and the game got away from them quickly.
Gateway put three players in double figures and built up a huge lead early as they rolled to a 65-52 victory Thursday at home.
The final score was not indicative of how dominant the Eagles were as they built the lead to as much as 28 before calling off the dogs and emptying their bench.
Lemon Bay (15-10) finished strong and made the score respectable, but it needed to play the first 27 minutes the way they played the last five.
“We had 12 turnovers in the first half. That’s too many against a really good basketball team,” Huber said. “You can’t give a team more opportunities than you have to score or you’re going to get beat.”
Gateway (18-6) built the lead steadily throughout the night. They led by seven after one quarter, 14 at the half and by 22 after three quarters as they took advantage of Lemon Bay turnovers and missed shots.
Colin Alvarez hit three from beyond the arc on his way to a game-high 15 points. Andrew Leopold added 13 and Tavian Cook had 12 for Gateway, which won its sixth straight game and will host the winner of Central vs. Robinson on Tuesday.
Coach Qur’an Pettijohn Sr., leading a team that is only playing its second season at the varsity level, said the goal has been to get to Lakeland.
“We said at the beginning of the year ‘Let’s do something nobody has done and that’s get to a state championship in the second year of a school having a varsity team,’” Pettijohn said.
Jace Huber led Lemon Bay with 15 points and played good defense against Cook, holding him to 12 points after scoring 43 in the district final against Estero, while Cody Mays added nine.
“We did a good job taking out the guys we needed to take out. We just didn’t give ourselves enough opportunities on offense,” Huber said. “I’m proud of my guys. Not many expected us to do what we did at the start of the season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.