Cutline 10 copy(3).jpg (copy)

Lemon Bay’s Jace Huber rises up for a basket during a Jan. 24 game against Charlotte in Englewood. The Mantas lost Thursday night and ended their season.

 SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN

FORT MYERS — When you’re a seven seed playing on the road, there is little margin for error.

The Lemon Bay High School boys basketball team made way too many errors in the Region 4A-3 quarterfinals against Gateway, and the game got away from them quickly.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments