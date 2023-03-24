PORT CHARLOTTE – Calin Heath had three hits and scored what turned out to be the game-wining run as the Parrish Community School baseball team snuck past Port Charlotte 3-2 Friday night at the Pirate Cove.

Jacob Traeger struck out six in 4 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit, and Matthew Thompsen finished up, fighting off a late game-tying threat by the Pirates in helping the Bulls (9-3) to their fourth straight win in a well-played game that was completed in around 90 minutes.


