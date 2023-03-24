PORT CHARLOTTE – Calin Heath had three hits and scored what turned out to be the game-wining run as the Parrish Community School baseball team snuck past Port Charlotte 3-2 Friday night at the Pirate Cove.
Jacob Traeger struck out six in 4 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit, and Matthew Thompsen finished up, fighting off a late game-tying threat by the Pirates in helping the Bulls (9-3) to their fourth straight win in a well-played game that was completed in around 90 minutes.
Port Charlotte led off the bottom of the seventh on a Kyle Herrera single, who raced to second on a fielding error by the centerfielder.
However, Austin Turner failed to execute a sacrifice bunt, which proved costly as Taylor Bloom flew to center on what could have been a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Jaxon Brown-Capo flew to left to end it.
“It comes down to execution at the plate. We need to find a way to be better offensively to beat good teams,” Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson said. “Parrish is one of the better 5A teams in the state. You can’t get three hits and expect to win.”
Port Charlotte (5-7) was able to execute small-ball early. After Parrish scored in the top of the first on a Tyler Cripe sac fly, the Pirates equaled things up in the bottom of the inning with an Adrian Nina leadoff walk, two steals, and a Michael Weidner sac fly.
Parrish scored in the fourth on an RBI single from Jonathan Maassen off starter Caleb Campos. In the fifth, Heath hit a two-out double, stole third and came home on a wild throw from catcher Ethan Zylstra off reliever Landon Carter to make it 3-1.
The Pirates cut the lead to one in the bottom of the fifth with more small ball. Turner singled for the first Pirates hit of the night that knocked Grager off the hill. Brown-Capo singled Turner to third, and ninth-place batter Landen Ruby safety squeezed Turner home, setting up the finish.
Cripe added two hits, an RBI and a run for the Bulls. Aiden Hinkel scored the first Parrish run. The Pirates saw its two-game win streak end.
Parrish coach Brett Andrzejewski was happy to get the hard-fought win.
“We didn’t have it rolling at the plate as we would have hoped, but hats off to our pitching staff. We had a day where everybody needed be ready and they executed well,” Andrzejewski said. “We only expected three innings from Jacob and he got to the fifth and Matt was impressive.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.