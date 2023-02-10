PORT CHARLOTTE - Mariner scored the first two baskets of the game and led the rest of the way as the Tritons captured the Class 5A-District 11 championship with a 61-47 win over Port Charlotte on Friday night.
The Tritons outscored the Pirates in every quarter in thwarting Port Charlotte’s bid for a fourth straight district title.
Mariner used a swarming, trapping defense and never allowed the Pirates to establish any kind of offensive continuity in taking a 16-8 first quarter lead and extending the margin to 30-21 at halftime.
“Every time we went to have a chance to get some momentum it seemed like they would get a three or get a loose ball or get a layup and we never could get over that little hump,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said. “And I think that some times we start pressing a little bit to try to maybe do more that we should have.”
It seemed Port Charlotte was turning the tables at the beginning of the third quarter as the Pirates scored the first six points of the half to pull within 30-27. Kaden Suber’s attempt to tie the score with a three pointer rimmed out, and the Tritons went on a 7-0 run to take a double digit lead.
The lead grew to as many as 18 points in the fourth period as the Tritons won their fourth straight game to improve to 18-9 on the season.
“You’ve just got to tip your hat to the other team,” Rhoten said. “They did what they had to do. They came out and jumped on us, which they’ve been doing on a lot of teams, and they won it.”
Kelvin Jimenez led all scorers with 20 points while Marcus Kelley added 17 for the Tritons.
“I think we came out the way we wanted to,” Mariner coach Ryan Merck said. “We play an up tempo game so you never know, but there’s always some jitters in playoff games so I thought we did a good job of fighting any nerves that we had coming into the game.”
Jah Chin led Port Charlotte with 14 points and Caleb Campos had 9 points and 8 rebounds.
Port Charlotte is now 16-8 and will wait to see if it gets an at-large bid to the regional playoffs.
“There’s going to be 32 teams left in 5A,” Rhoten said. “Hopefully with what we’ve done throughout the year, we’ll be one of them and we can make a run."
