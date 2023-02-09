PREP SPORTS: Port Charlotte passes Dunbar for win Staff Report Feb 9, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Port Charlotte's Caleb Campos, is defended by Dunbar's Matthew Lumene on Wednesday night at Port Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Kaden Suber drives past Dunbar's Darrion Jones on Wednesday night at Port Charlotte High School. Port Charlotte defeated Dunbar, 67-62. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Dallas Lambert is defended by Dunbar's Darrion Jones on Wednesday night at Port Charlotte High School. Port Charlotte defeated Dunbar 67-62. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Bode Stewart drives to the basket against Dunbar on Wednesday night at Port Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Port Charlotte's Landon Lefresne dribbles past Dunbar's David Church Jr. on Wednesday night at Port Charlotte High School. Port Charlotte defeated Dunbar, 67-62. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE - The Pirates hosted Dunbar on Wednesday, with the guests leading during much of the game. But not at the end. Port Charlotte sped late in the game, winning 67-62 in what was deemed a "nail-biter" on the Pirates social media accounts. Kaden Suber led with 21 points and added five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the night. Dallas Lambertt added in 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.Both Bode Stewart and Caleb Campos had double-digits in scoring as well, with Stewart scoring 11 and Campos chipping in 10. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One dead in DeSoto County Fair shooting Missing juvenile reported out of Port Charlotte Driver slams into North Port patrol car alongside I-75 Village Fish Market, not closed yet Crash slows down interstate in Charlotte County
