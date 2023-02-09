PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte used its full court pressure defense to break open a close game in the second quarter as the Pirates ran past Braden River, 63-22, in a Class 5A-Region 3 girls basketball quarterfinal matchup Thursday night.

Braden River’s Monique Schwalbach sank three free throws early in the second period to close the gap to 17-15 before Port Charlotte went on a 16-0 run en route to a 38-17 halftime lead.


