PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte used its full court pressure defense to break open a close game in the second quarter as the Pirates ran past Braden River, 63-22, in a Class 5A-Region 3 girls basketball quarterfinal matchup Thursday night.
Braden River’s Monique Schwalbach sank three free throws early in the second period to close the gap to 17-15 before Port Charlotte went on a 16-0 run en route to a 38-17 halftime lead.
“We have a little issue of wanting to start slow and it’s driving me nuts,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “But they came out finally in the second quarter and listened and did what they were supposed to do, kicking the ball up the floor.”
The pressure was spearheaded by Aryiana Lockey-Progl, who scored all 12 of her points in the second quarter, along with Hailey Cohen and Nayeliz Figuera Verges, who forced Braden River into many turnovers.
“They’re really good at passing the ball and sharing it,” Braden River coach Scott Woolam said. “They shoot the ball great so we weren’t able to match their scoring basically. And then we got a little hectic there for a little bit and that was kind of the difference tonight.”
Port Charlotte kept the pressure up in the third quarter, and when Chloe Reece sank a three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter, it gave PC a 57-21 lead and triggered a running clock for the rest of the game.
“We missed a ton of layups in the first quarter and a ton of free throws,” Progl said.
“But at this point in the season, there’s no point in screaming. It’s just, ‘Girls, what are you doing? You’re making it a game and it doesn’t have to be a game. Play our basketball.’ And they came out in the second half and they brought the intensity and held them to five points in the entire second half.”
Port Charlotte spread the scoring around as Verges scored 11 points, Bryanna Griffiths added 9, and Cohen and Iyjanae Mathews chipped in 8 apiece. Schwalbach led Braden River (12-15) with 12.
Port Charlotte (17-11) will host Parrish Community in a Regional semifinal next Tuesday night.
“We’re a tough team to deal with and we’ve hurt ourselves a lot this season on some self-inflicted wounds during games,” Progl said. “But I personally think that when we play the way we’re supposed to play we can beat anybody, and I truly believe that.”
