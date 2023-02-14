Port Charlotte's Hailey Cohen celebrates with teammates after her winning shot with seconds left in overtime gave the Pirates a 47-46 win over Parrish Community on Tuesday night at Port Charlotte High School.
Port Charlotte’s Hailey Cohen scores with seconds left in overtime to give the Pirates a 47-46 victory over Parrish Community on Tuesday night at Port Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTOs BY TOM O’NEILL
Port Charlotte head coach Mike Progl and assistant Mykelli Taylor celebrate the Pirates win against Parrish Community on Tuesday night.
Port Charlotte’s Bryanna Griffiths shoots from outside against Parrish Community’s Saniyah Hines.
Port Charlotte's Chloe Reece is guarded by Parrish Community's Mary Portwood on Tuesday night at Port Charlotte High School.
Port Charlotte’s Aryianna Lockey-Progl brings the ball up court against Parrish Community.
Port Charlotte's Nay Figuera Verges dribbles up court against Parrish Community on Tuesday night at Port Charlotte High School.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Hailey Cohen’s layup with a second left gave Port Charlotte a 47-46 overtime victory over Parrish Community in a Class 5A-Region 3 semifinal Tuesday night.
The Bulls Mary Portwood made two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining to give Parrish a 46-45 lead.
The Pirates Bryanna Griffiths inbounds pass hit a streaking Cohen in stride at mid court and the Pirates sophomore had just enough time to go the length of the floor and lay the ball in with 1 tick left on the clock.
“Once I saw that Parrish didn’t have a safety I thought ‘Oh it’s golden,’” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “I knew if we could get the ball at half court with 3.9, Hailey can get to the rim. She’s so fast with the ball I knew she could get to the rim. They started to make that adjustment and I was like ‘Oh man she’s going to put somebody back.’ And when the girl didn’t go all the way back I was like ‘We got this, we got this, we got this.’”
The Pirates trailed the entire way in regulation as the Bulls took an 18-11 lead at halftime and extended It to 30-15 in the third quarter.
The Pirates scored the last seven points of the quarter to close within 30-22, but continued to miss shots and still trailed 36-28 with 5:33 to go in the fourth quarter. A three-pointer by Aryianna Lockey-Progl made it 36-31 with 3:35 to go, then Griffiths hit a trey with 2:33 remaining to get the Pirates within three.
Another triple from Griffiths tied the score at 37-37 with 1:38 to play and sent the game into overtime as the Bulls were held without a basket from the floor after the 5:33 mark.
A three from Chloe Reece about two minutes into the extra period gave the Pirates their first lead of the night, 40-39, with 3 minutes remaining, and another shot from deep by Griffiths made it 43-41 with 2:05 to go.
But the Bulls battled back and took the lead on Portwood’s foul shots, setting the stage for Cohen’s last second heroics.
With the Pirates leading by 1, Griffiths corralled a rebound off a Parrish miss and was fouled with 10 seconds to go, sending Port Charlotte’s best free throw shooter to the foul line with a chance to give the Pirates a three-point lead.
But Griffith’s first free throw rimmed out.
“I guess at some point you have to miss,” Progl said. “She’s shooting 90 percent and that’s unreal for a high school basketball player to be shooting 90 percent from the free throw line, so I’ll give her that one. She’s OK.”
Despite the frantic finish, Port Charlotte was unable to get anything going offensively until late in the third quarter.
“We made it way harder than it needed to be,” Progl said. “We were not hitting our shots the first half, I think we were 0-for-12 on threes. But when our defense goes and our transition offense goes we get into a rhythm and that’s when the threes start dropping. You saw in the second half, it was better with the threes dropping, but man, that was rough.”
Griffiths led the Pirates, now 18-11, with 13 points while Cohen finished with 11. Portwood had 15 for Parrish (12-12) and Talia Busser added 12.
Port Charlotte will travel to Clearwater for the Regional final on Friday night.
