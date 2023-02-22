LAKELAND — Venice’s girls weightlifting squad had one member finish in the Top 10 of the state championship.
The state finals took place Saturday in Lakeland.
Andrea Saxman, a Venice High School senior, took ninth place in 3A schools in the 139 weightclass with a 325 combined total.
Saxman was one of 22 weightlifters from Charlotte and Sarasota counties to place during the day.
Imagine School North Port placed second in the team competition in 1A schools; Lemon Bay came in third, just 3 points behind Imagine.
Area state champions include Charlotte High School’s Madison McQueen; North Port’s Aubrey Jarvis; Lemon Bay’s Addison Adcock along with Imagine School’s Madison Atwood and Tristain Atwood.
It’s a third state championship for Madison Atwood.
It was her twin sister’s first state championship.
“They both had goals and they completed them,” Imagine School North Port coach AJ Atwood said Sunday.
When taking into account overall weightclasses and amount of weight lifted, Lemon Bay’s Adcock and Imagine’s Madison Atwood were third and fourth overall in 1A.
Lemon Bay’s Presley Engelauf was runner-up in the 154 weightclass, lifting 365 pounds on the day.
Imagine School North Port finished in second place for the day in 1A with 18 points; Lemon Bay was third place with 15 points. Suwannee was the team state champions with 28 points on the day.
Other area weightlifters with Top 10 places included:
• Imagine School North Port’s Makayla WaterHouse in 1A schools, third place in the 183 weightclass with a 340 combined lift
• Port Charlotte’s Cassidy D’Aprile, fifth place in 2A schools in the 119 weightclass with a 285 combined total
• Riverview’s Sophia Harmen, fifth place in 3A schools in the 101 weightclass with a 245 combined total
• Charlotte’s Abbee McCluer, fifth place in 3A schools in the 139 weightclass with a 340 combined total
• Lemon Bay’s Madison Glidden, sixth place in 1A schools in the 101 weightclass with a 220 combined total
• Lemon Bay’s Madison Hanson, sixth place in 1A schools in the 119 weightclass with a 285 combined total
• Lemon Bay’s Natalee Brown, sixth place in 1A schools in the 139 weightclass with a 325 combined total
• North Port’s Kaitlin Kohlenberg, seventh place in 3A schools in the 129 weightclass with a 310 combined total
• Charlotte’s Gabriella Charles, seventh place in 3A schools in the 169 weightclass with a 350 combined total
• Lemon Bay’s Rylie Anderson, seventh place in 1A schools in the 129 weightclass with a 265 combined total
• Lemon Bay’s Addison Hunger, seventh place in 1A schools in the 183 weightclass with a 275 combined total
• Lemon Bay’s Tee’Aunna Williams, seventh place in 1A schools in the unlimited weightclass with a 350 combined total
• Venice’s Andrea Saxman, ninth place in 3A schools in the 139 weightclass with a 325 combined total
• Port Charlotte’s Gabriella Gipson, 10th place in 2A schools in the 183 weightclass with a 310 combined total
• Lemon Bay’s Quincey Dunlap, 10th place in 1A schools in the 119 weightclass with a 285 combined total
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.