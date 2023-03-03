The Venice High volleyball team won the sixth state championship in program history in November at Polk State College. The Indians rallied from a first-set loss to defeat Hagerty (Oviedo), 3-1, (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16) in the 7A state final in front of hundreds of loud and proud Venice supporters. See Sports on page 15A for full coverage.
State champions!
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TOM O’NEILL
Maeve Eckerman, Venice
Amadeusz Knop, Venice
Venice celebrates their State Championship after defeating Hagerty for the title Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Polk State College in Winter Haven. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
MAP PROVIDED
Venice Head Coach Brian Wheatley celebrates with his team after Venice defeated Hagerty for the State Championship on Saturday.
VENICE — It's not an event any community should ever get used to. It's time to honor the athletes of Venice High School who brought home the most recent state championships.
The school and the city of Venice hosts another Parade of Champions later this month.
This time, the parade honors the 2022 Venice High School volleyball team, which won its sixth volleyball state championship - this time in Class 7A.
They defeated Hagerty (Oviedo) 3-1, (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16) at Polk State College-Winter Haven Health Center. The win marks the sixth state title in program history and the Indians’ first since a 3-1 win over Leon (Tallahassee) on Nov. 18, 2017.
State champion swimmers Maeve Eckerman and Amadeusz Knopwill also be lauded.
At the state meet in November, Eckerman won the 100 backstroke with a blazing time of 54.65 seconds. A sophomore who was the girls swimmer of the year for Venice Gondolier/The Daily Sun during her freshman year, she also finished third in the 50 freestyle, covering the distance in 23.33 seconds.
The boys swimmer of the same year for the Venice Gondolier/The Daily Sun was Knop. And at the state championship in November, Knop won the 200 medley and 100 backstroke competition in the Class 4A meet. He also was a key part of the team’s second-place 400 free relay and fourth-place 200 medley relay quartets.
The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, from Venice High - staging starts at 11 a.m. The Parade of Champions heads down Milan Avenue East then turns onto Nokomis Avenue before turning on Venice Avenue as it heads to the Centennial Park gazebo.
