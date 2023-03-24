featured PREP SPORTS: Tarpon Classic brings teams together Staff Report Mar 24, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice's Aline Martin, center, takes first in her heat of the 100 meter hurdles during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Lemon Bay's Andrew Lam, left, and Venice's Jarret Gallison compete in the 100 meter dash during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL North Port's Bailey Nguyen competes in the 110 meter hurdles during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Edward Ceilerini, right, competes in the 110 meter hurdles during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Lemon Bay's Oriana Russo, right, competes in the 100 meter dash during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. Tom O'Neill Lemon Bay's Myah Dickeron, center, takes first in her heat of the 100 meter dash during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Gianna Hutto, center, competes in the 100 meter dash during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Lemon Bay's Madisyn Blanton competes in the long jump during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Lemon Bay's Elias Gamberll competes in the long jump during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL North Port's Christian Angrand competes in the long jump during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL North Port's Jeremy Duque, center, runs the second leg of the 4 by 800 during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Chana Houston competes in the high jump during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Venice's Paige Evans competes in the high jump during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. Tom O'Neill Venice's Keyon Seals competes in the long jump during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Charlotte's Brayan Augustin competes in the long jump during the Tarpon Classic track meet Friday at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA - Regional teams converged at Charlotte High School for the annual Tarpon Classic on Friday. Results were not available on deadline. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Punta Gorda standoff UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Convicted felon faces dozen more charges after Punta Gorda standoff Viral video of gator defeating metal fence was at Englewood golf course Skillets to open this summer in Port Charlotte One killed, one critically injured in Venice crash
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.