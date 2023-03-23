PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Tarpons baseball team has been struggling at the plate this season.
Their first three batters in the lineup were all hitting below the Mendoza line, but last night they looked like Murderer’s Row.
The Tarpon trio led the charge in a 9-1 win at DeSoto County to break a three-game losing streak.
Before the final two runs in the seventh inning Braddock Marshall, Justin McQueen,and Dylan Klossner were responsible for seven of the Charlotte eight hits and six of their first seven runs.
Marshall was 2-3 with a pair of walks and scored three times. McQueen was 2 for 3 with a walk and scored twice while Klosner went 3 for 3 scored once and drove in two runs.
Combine this with a strong outing on the mound by Frank Planer and the Tarpons coasted to an easy win. Planer went 5.1 innings and gave up just three hits struck out six and walked two.
“We hit off of their pitching machine before the game and it was closer to the game speed that we saw,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “We started hitting right from the very beginning and never let up. It was a complete game for us and that’s something we haven’t done yet this year.”
That happens before Charlotte’s “big game” at Port Charlotte on Tuesday, Cudjo said.
The Tarpons record improved to 5 and 7 while the Bulldogs dropped to 3 and 7 and are now in a three game losing skid. DeSoto will host Hardee on Tuesday.
