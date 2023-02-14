PUNTA GORDA — We’ve all seen animal shows or National Geographic specials when a bird of prey such as a hawk swoops down into a lake and comes up with a fish takeout dinner.
That didn’t happen last night in the region semifinal game between the Tarpons and Armwood Hawks.
The Hawks swooped into the Charlotte fish tank and came up empty.
There was no Tarpon takeout for the Hawks as Charlotte easily downed Armwood 55-33.
The Tarpons had a big first half and had enough points to win the game at the break.
Charlotte dominated right from the opening tip off. Super senior D’Yanis Jimenez scored the first bucket of the game and didn’t stop scoring until she had 12 of the Tarpons 19 first quarter points.
The 19-8 first quarter lead grew to 35-14 at the break as Adriana Iorfida had back to back baskets to close out the first half with a 9-1 Charlotte run. The Tarpons slowed the game down in the second half as the first points scored came at the 6:03 mark. Adaora Edeoga gathered in a rebound and put it back up and was successful with her “and one” shot.
“We can play at that high pace but going down the stretch we have to learn how to manage the game too. Maybe we just slowed it down too much, but we still got the win,” head coach Matt Stephenson said.
The Tarpons continued their run from the first half adding the first 7 second half points for a 16-1 stretch that was too much for the Hawks to rebound from. The Tarpons got a little sloppy late in the game with turnovers as Armwood scored 9 of the final 12 points.
“That is uncharacteristic of us,” Stephenson said. “We have to finish the game and maybe we had a few mental lapses that we thought it was done and we have to talk about that.”
He was happy with the way the team played.
“I’m happy to be where we’re at now in the Elite Eight. We’ve got one more game at home Friday and one more win will get us back to Lakeland,” Stephenson said.
Jimenez blamed the Hawks defense for the late game miscues.
“It was a little sloppy at the end, They pressed us and we haven’t been pressed for awhile and the game was just about over so we probably just got a little too relaxed,” said Jimenez as she carried her good luck dog “Snoopy” on her shoulder as she left the gym.
Jimenez had 15 points at the half and ended up with 24 and 8 steals. Iorfida hit double figures with 11 points. Sophomore Abbie Willis continued to rule the boards with 12 rebounds, 8 on the defensive side and chipped in with 6 points.
The Tarpons will host the winner of the Bloomingdale-Fort Myers game at 7 p.m. Friday.
