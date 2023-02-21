PUNTA GORDA – Midway through the season, Charlotte High School boys basketball coach Mike Williams had a talk with his center, senior Kirby Schmitz, and basically told him he needed to step things up.
Schmitz took the talk to heart and started playing better. In fact, he appears to be saving his best play for last.
After leading the Tarpons with 19 points in a victory against Largo on Thursday, he poured in 15 on Tuesday and played masterful defense as Charlotte advance to the Region 6A-3 championship game with a 63-49 victory over a gutsy, but inexperienced, Palmetto at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Charlotte (16-13) which won its fifth straight and 11th in the last 13, will play No. 2 seed Wharton on the road Friday for the regional title.
On a night where their leading scorer, John Gamble was held to eight points despite a good night defensively, it was guys like Schmitz and Dior Evans who took up the slack.
“I’ve had a pretty good swing since the Christmas break. Coach Mike told me I needed to step it up and I’ve done that,” Schmitz said.
Palmetto (16-10), which stunned top-seeded Leto in the opening round to allow the Tarpons an unexpected home game, showed early on the reason they pulled the upset by leading for nearly the entire first quarter and taking a 16-11 lead.
Charlotte went to a zone defense and turned things around in a hurry, starting the second quarter on an 11-0 run, highlighted not only by Schmitz’s ability to hit short range jumpers but also his willingness to draw charges, doing so on back-to-back possessions to fire up the team.
“They were playing out of control. I took their momentum and got three charges in the first half,” Schmitz said. “We had a lot of energy in the gym.”
Charlotte led 27-23 at the half and slowly built on the lead, with Schmitz and Chris Cornish, who had a game-high 20 points carrying the Tarpons.
But it was a 40-foot bullseye from sophomore Dior Evans at the buzzer that proved to be the dagger that gave Charlotte a 48-38 lead after three and allowed the Tarpons to break away in the fourth quarter and make their coach ecstatic.
“I am through the roof I’m so proud of these guys. This is unbelievable," Williams said. "John Gamble didn’t score much but rebounded and defended. Jordan Attia had a big three to get some momentum going, Dior was unreal, Kirby took four charges. What else do you want these guys to do."
Palmetto, which won seven straight to get themselves where they were, was led by Biscuit Jones with 14, but the chariot finally turned into a pumpkin for the Tigers, who started two freshmen and two sophomores.
“They got out of their man defense and we really struggled against the zone. They out-rebounded us, were tougher on 50/50 balls and the crowd’s energy helped,” Palmetto coach Abel Varnadore said. “They were a little more mature than we were and controlled the game in the second half.”
