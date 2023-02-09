PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Tarpons took their first step toward getting back to the final four with a 65-20 blasting of the Wharton Wildcats in the quarterfinals of regional play.
Charlotte head coach Matt Stephenson summed up the game.
“We executed our game plan perfectly and our defense did a great job.”
When your team only makes one field goal in the first quarter and the second one doesn’t come until 10 minutes and 31 seconds later, that can make for a long bus ride home.
The Tarpons jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Wildcats would score on a pair of free throws. It was 13-2 when the Wildcats hit their first field goal. An 18-0 run, that started on the first of three steals by D’Yanis Jimenez, put the Tarpons on top 31-4. Abbie Willis scored 8 of her 11 points during that run.
After another pair of successful free throws for the Wildcats, Stephenson emptied his bench with a 36-6 lead with 2:43 left in the half. When Jimenez walked off the court she slapped every hand of the new players and said, “Keep mashing and don’t let them get back into the game.”
Wharton sunk four successive free throws and scored on a layup for a nice little 6-0 run. Julia Damico put an end to that with a field goal to give the Tarpons a comfortable 38-12 lead at the break.
Charlotte nearly got into a running clock situation at the end of three with a 52-20 lead. A minute and 13 seconds into the final quarter, freshman sensation Kamie Ellis buried a free throw to get the running clock into effect and time for the bus driver to get the bus warmed up for the ride back to Tampa.
Willis, who has to hold off on her beach volleyball season until the basketball season ends, had a good night with 11 points and lead the Tarpons with 8 rebounds including 6 off of the offensive board.
“We played perfectly as a unit and looked really good late in the game,” Willis said.
She may have been talking about the 13-0 lock down in the fourth quarter for the Tarpons.
Jimenez led Charlotte with 14 points with half of them coming in the first five minutes of the game. Adriana Iorfida also hit double figures with 11.
