PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte High School boys basketball coach Mike Williams said he couldn’t have scripted Friday’s District 6A-11 championship game any better.

His team did everything it was supposed to do in its game against Fort Myers and more, leading wire to wire as the Tarpons repeated as district champions with a 77-55 victory over Fort Myers at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.


