Charlotte’s Chris Cornish scores on a slam dunk basket on a fast break against Fort Myers High School during Friday night’s district championship game at Charlotte High School. The Tarpons beat the Green Wave 77-55 to win the 6A-11 Championship.
Charlotte's Dior Evans scores an underhand layup against Fort Myers High School during Friday night's District championship game at Charlotte High School. The Tarpons beat the Green Wave 77-55 to win the 6A-11 Championship.
Charlotte's Kirby Schimtz grabs a rebound and scores a basket over Fort Myers' Marquielle Tory during Friday night's District championship game at Charlotte High School. The Tarpons beat the Green Wave 77-55 to win the 6A-11 Championship.
The Charlotte Tarpons are 6A-11 District Champions after beating Fort Myers High School, 77-55, on Friday night at Charlotte High School. The Tarpons jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in the game.
Charlotte’s Noah Cutler drives to the basket in front of two Fort Myers players during Friday night’s district championship game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte’s Chris Cornish scores on a slam dunk basket on a fast break against Fort Myers High School during Friday night’s district championship game at Charlotte High School. The Tarpons beat the Green Wave 77-55 to win the 6A-11 Championship.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's John Gamble scores on a breakaway after beating Fort Myers' Alex Thelusma during Friday night's district championship game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte’s John Gamble puts in a slam dunk against Fort Myers High School during Friday night’s District championship game at Charlotte High School.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Dior Evans scores an underhand layup against Fort Myers High School during Friday night's District championship game at Charlotte High School. The Tarpons beat the Green Wave 77-55 to win the 6A-11 Championship.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
Charlotte's Kirby Schimtz grabs a rebound and scores a basket over Fort Myers' Marquielle Tory during Friday night's District championship game at Charlotte High School. The Tarpons beat the Green Wave 77-55 to win the 6A-11 Championship.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE
The Charlotte Tarpons are 6A-11 District Champions after beating Fort Myers High School, 77-55, on Friday night at Charlotte High School. The Tarpons jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in the game.
PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte High School boys basketball coach Mike Williams said he couldn’t have scripted Friday’s District 6A-11 championship game any better.
His team did everything it was supposed to do in its game against Fort Myers and more, leading wire to wire as the Tarpons repeated as district champions with a 77-55 victory over Fort Myers at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.
Charlotte (14-13) will host a regional playoff game Thursday. It is expected to get a No. 2 or No. 3 seed.
“We knew we had to play defense and make shots. It was also energy and execution. It was an all-around game. We got help from everybody,” Williams said. “You can’t script things better than that. It was our best game of the season by far.”
Chris Cornish scored a game-high 20 points and sophomore Jordan Attia came off the bench to score 15 points on five from behind the arc.
Cornish, who scored 14 of his points in the first half before foul trouble curtailed his scoring, said he was just trying to do his part, which was apparently to be a dunking machine.
“At the end of the day we’re all trying for something bigger, which is a state championship. There are days when others go off or everyone goes off. That’s what happened tonight,” Cornish said. “Everyone played their part.”
John Gamble had 14 points, and even those you wouldn’t have expected to score did so. Kirby Schmitz, not known as an offensive juggernaut, had nine points, and sophomore Evan Armstrong, plucked off the JV team, added a couple threes on a night where the Tarpons made 13 threes.
The result was that Charlotte played from ahead the entire game. The Tarpons started the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back as they took a 21-9 lead after one quarter, 43-19 at the half and built the lead as high as 32 before coasting before the running clock could kick in.
Many agreed that it was the regular season schedule, that sometimes bordered on cruel, that got them ready for Friday’s rout.
“The lights aren’t too bright. We played anybody and everybody and I can’t be more proud of these guys,” Williams said.
“Our schedule this season prepared us for this moment. All the hard teams at the City of Palms, Kingdom of the Sun, prepared us for this championship,” Cornish said. “Now, we’re trying for bigger and better things.”
Fort Myers (10-17) had a balanced scoring attack, with Mar’quielle Tory leading the way with 11 points. Therry Therasias had eight and Tommy Halgrim seven. Three others had six.
Fort Myers coach Keith Jones said it was apparent early it wasn’t going to be their night.
“They just shot the lights out. They had guys we never saw before hit threes. You’re not going to win games when they shoot like that,” Jones said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.