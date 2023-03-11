VENICE — The Venice Indians boys and girls tennis squads remain perfect on the year after three wins this week.
The teams are both 11-0 overall and 4-0 in conference.
In girls matches, against Gulf Coast, at No. 1 singles, Venice junior Weronika DeLong defeated Gulf Coast sophomore Marchela Rykowski 4-6, 6-0, 0-0 (10-1); at No. 2 singles, Venice sophomore Christine Wu downed Gulf Coast senior Ava Rochford 6-0, 6-0; at No. 3 singles, Gulf Coast junior Alexa Taviloglu bested Venice freshman Joy Jia, 6-3, 6-3; at No. 4 singles, Gulf Coast junior Sia Dihenia defeated Venice junior Sophia Teijelo 6-0, 6-1 and at No. 5 singles, Venice junior Leah Woolverton defeated Gulf Coast senior Harmony Nix 6-7, (5-7), 5-4, (5-3), 0-0, (3-0).
In doubles action, at No. 1 doubles, Venice’s Nicole Cierniak and Weronika DeLong defeated Mia Martin and Ava Rochford 4-1, 4-0 and at No. 2 doubles, Gulf Coast’s Marchela Rykowski and Harmony Nix bested Venice’s Christine Wu and Tess Tchorbadjiev, 1-4, 5-4 (7-4), 0-0, (10-7).
Against Cardinal Mooney, at No. 1 singles, Venice freshman Joy Jia defeated Paulina Wilk 6-3, 6-3; at No. 2 singles, Venice’s Mekenzie DeLong bested Cardinal Mooney’s Eva Dyer 6-3, 6-4; at No. 3 singles, Cardinal Mooney’s Ema Chiha downed Venice junior Sophia Teijelo 0-6, 7-6, (7-4), 0-0, (10-4); at No. 4 singles, Venice junior Leah Woolverton won over Roselynn Wagner, 6-2, 6-0 and at No. 5 singles, Venice freshman Emma Edlin bested Cardinal Mooney’s Mischa Doan 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, at No. 1 doubles, Cardinal Mooney’s Paulina Wilk and Eva Dyer defeated Tess Tchorbadjiev and Mekenzie DeLong 5-3, 4-1 while at No. 2 doubles, Venice’s Sophia Teijelo and Leah Woolverton beat Ema Chiha and Roselynn Wagner 4-0, 4-1,
Against Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday, at No. 1 singles, Venice freshman Joy Jia downed Out-of-Door Academy senior Ines Visa 6-1, 6-0; at No. 2 singles, Venice sophomore Mekenzie DeLong defeated Ainsley Crean 6-0, 6-3; at No. 3 singles, Venice junior Leah Woolverton bested Nida Madelis 6-0, 6-1; at No. 4 singles, Venice junior Sophia Teijelo defeated Lia Slavov 6-4, 4-6, 0-0,(10-5) and at No. 5 singles,
Venice freshman Emma Edlin defeated Audrey Cochran 6-4, 6-0
In doubles play, at No. 1 doubles, Venice’s Christine Wu and Tess Tchorbadjiev bested Ines Visa and Ainsley Crean 4-1, 4-0 while at No. 2 doubles, Venice’s Leah Woolverton and Sophia Teijelo defeated Nida Madelis 4-0, 5-3.
In the boys matches, against Gulf Coast, the boys won 5-2.
In No. 1 singles, Gulf Coast senior Hudson Fry bested Venice senior David Siddons 5-3 5-3; at No. 2 singles, Venice senior Josh Lim beat Gulf Coast sophmore Akhil Nimmagadda, 6-0, 6-2; at No. 3 singles, Venice senior Seth Neitlich (won over Gulf Coast sophomore Alex Mazza 6-3, 6-2; at No. 4 singles, Venice senior Aravind Rajeev (Sr.)
defeated Gulf Coast freshman Paul Barrus 6-2 6-1
and at No. 5 singles, Gulf Coast junior Pablo Vierabested VEnice senior Pranav Mayor 6-4, 3-6, 0-0, (10-6). In doubles action, Venice’s David Siddons and Seth Neitlich defeated Hudson Fry and Paul Barrus of Gulf Coast, 4-2, 1-4, 0-0, (10-3)
while at No. 2 doubles, Venice’s Josh Lim and Evan VanBuskirk bested Akhil Nimmagadda and Alex Mazza 5-3, 4-1.
The score remained the same against Cardinal Mooney, with Venice winning 5-2 again.
In that battle, at No. 1 singles, Cardinal Mooney sophomore Collin Lockhart defeated Venice freshman Joseph Calleja 6-1, 6-2; at No. 2 singles, Venice junior Grant Burroughs defeated PJ Svilokos 6-1, 7-5; at No. 3 singles, Cardinal Mooney senior Scott Martz bested Venice sophomore Jack Cady 6-2, 6-4; at No. 4 singles, Venice sophomore Michael Krigsman defeated cardinal Mooney junior Rhett Morton 6-3, 6-4 and at No. 5 singles, Venice senior Stephen Akers bested sophomore Hunter Fiskness 6-1, 6-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Venice’s Josh Lim and Evan VanBuskirk defeated Collin Lockhart and PJ Svilokos 4-0, 4-1 while at No. 2 doubles, Venice’s Simon Ayer and Hayden Guthrie (Jr.) downed Scott Martz and Rhett Morton 5-4, (7-4), 4-2.
On Thursday, the Venice boys squad bested Out-of-Door Academy, 4-3.
In that match, at No. 1 singles, Out-of-Door senior Robert Zhang defeated Venice senior David Siddons 6-0, 6-0; Venice senior Josh Lim defeated Out-of-Door sophomore Prithvi Sudhakar 4-6, 6-2, 0-0, (11-9); at No. 3 singles, Venice senior Seth Neitlich bested Out-of-Door eighth grader Levi Felsman 6-3, 7-5; at No. 4 singles, Venice senior Pranav Mayor defeated eighth-grader Cash Murphy 6-2, 6-3; at No. 5 singles, Out-of-Door Academy’s Dhruv Sudhakar defeated Venice sophomore Simon Ayer 7-5, 7-5.
In doubles matches, at No. 1 doubles, Out-of-Door Academy’s Robert Zhang and Prithvi Sudhakar bested Venice’s David Siddons and Seth Neitlich 4-2, 4-2 while at No. 2 doubles, Venice’s Josh Lim and Evan VanBuskirk defeated Out-of-Door Academy’s Levi Felsman and Cash Murphy 4-0, 2-4.
The squads next host Lakewood Ranch after spring break on March 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.