PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte Tarpons fans pack your bags, make the hotel reservations and call in sick for work next Thursday as the Lady Tarpons are going back to Lakeland.
Their 65-49 win over the Bloomingdale Bulls makes them the Regional champions for the third straight season.
The past two seasons, they knocked on the door of the state championship.
A huge first period by Adriana Iorfida got the Tarpons off to a 22-8 lead as the senior scored 13 of her game high 24 points in less than 6 minutes. Iorfida nailed a trey from the corner in the first 10 seconds and followed that up with a pair of free throws.
Adaora Edeoga hit a field goal and then it was Iorfida with another three-pointers to give Charlotte a quick 10-0 lead. After another field goal from Iorfida, the Bulls hit the first of eight three-pointers.
Edeoga surprised everyone with a jump shot that found the bottom of the net. Edeoga normally gets all of her points from underneath in the paint and the team was surprised to see another shot in her arsenal.
Iorfida finished her shooting clinic with another successful shot from downtown boosting the Charlotte lead to 17-3. Kamie Ellis put the cherry on top of the offensive sundae with a three pointer at the buzzer.
The 14-point difference was nearly the difference in the final 65-49 score. Charlotte kept the Bulls at arms’ length with a 34-23 lead at halftime. Their lead never dipped below double figures as a 15-7 third quarter gave Charlotte their biggest lead of the game at 49-30.
The Tarpons had an 11-0 run late in the third quarter that stretched into the early minutes of the fourth quarter.
Iorfida hit five of six free throws in the middle two quarters and was held without a field goal. She opened it up in the final 8 minutes with six more points.
“When I had that big first quarter, it really boosted my confidence,” Iorfida said. “I had to sit out for awhile because I got a couple of fouls. I got my head back in the game. This was the regional finals and I needed to step it up.”
D’Yanis Jimenez opened the second half with three straight field goals. She finished the game with 16 points. The Tarpons had a soft spot in the third quarter when the lead was cut to 10, but Iorfida got the train back on track with a pair of free throws.
Ahmari Byrd sunk a long three pointer and got the lead back to 15. It was Byrd’s 17th birthday and she was serenaded by the entire team as she held the championship trophy at the center of the court in the post game celebration.
Head coach Matt Stephenson congratulated his team.
“You know every team has a soft spot in the game and good teams figure it out,” he said in the locker room. “You figured it out and worked through it. We’ve got some unfinished business in Lakeland and lets get it done this time. I’m so proud to be your coach.”
