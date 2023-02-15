NORTH PORT - North Port's tennis squad fell to 2-2 on the season after hosting Venice on Wednesday night.
In both the girls and boys matches, Venice won 7-0.
The closest match was in the No. 1 girls doubles, where Venice won 8-6.
In the boys match, at No. 1 singles, Venice sophomore Simon Ayer defeated North Port sophomore Jacob Geier, 6-3 6-2; in No. 2 singles, Venice junior Hayden Guthrie downed North Port senior Cale Holmgren, 6-1, 6-2; in No. 3 singles, Venice sophomore Jack Cady beat North Port sophomore Logan Earley, 6-0, 6-0; in No. 4 singles, Venice sophomore Michael Krigsman bested North Port sophomore Preston Douglas 6-0, 6-2; at No. 5 singles, Venice senior Stephen Akers downed North Port freshman Jacob Mackey, 6-1, 7-6, (7-5).
In doubles matches, Venice junior Evan VanBuskirk and sophomore Simon Ayer defeated North Port sophomore Jacob Geier and senior Cale Holmgren, 8-1 in No. 1 doubles; while in No. 2 doubles, Venice sophomores Jack Cady and Michael Krigsman bested North Port sophomores Logan Earley and Preston Douglas, 8-2.
In the girls matches, Venice winners included No. 1 singles Venice junior Sandra Piskor; No. 2 singles sophomore Tess Tchorbadjiev; No. 3 singles freshman Joy Jia; No. 4 singles junior Sophia Teijelo and No. 5 singles freshman Emma Edlin.
The No. 1 doubles team of Tess Tchorbadjiev and sophomore Mekenzie DeLong and the No. 2 doubles team of juniors Sophia Teijelo and Leah Woolverton also won.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.