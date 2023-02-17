TAMPA — The Venice Indians season ended in Tampa on Tuesday night, falling in the 7A District 12 playoffs.
The Indians, 20-6 on the season, were led by Zoe O’Leary with 15 points.
Plant downed Venice, 72-47.
The Indians are a young team with mostly sophomores starting for the squad.
"We just fell apart at the end. Foul trouble," Venice coach Jeremy Martin said.
He said the Indians were down by one in the middle of the third, but when Jayda Lanham fouled out while guarding Plant's best player, they went on a run - and even a bigger run in the fourth quarter.
Plant also focused on disrupting Venice's offense, keeping pressure on sophomore Tessa O’Leary, normally leading the points for the Indians. On Tuesday night, she could only score 2 points.
"You could definitely tell she was the main focus. It was lockdown on her - and she's that good. Their game plan was perfect...Plant is a talented group," Martin said.
Plant is also senior-ladened and quick.
"They are the fastest team we've seen - and I thought we were fast - they are really fast," he said.
Quick and physical, he said.
"They have four really, really good seniors and the physicality got to us," he said.
Its court, all black, also may have played a bit of a role in the game.
"That place is tough to play. It's a little different. We only made one 3-pointer and we shoot the heck out of the ball," he said.
He called it a blessing to be in that situation to feel the pressure and physicality.
"We'll be back next year - I expect that - that's where we expect to be."
He anticipates Plant will keep winning this season.
Along with Zoe O’Leary’s 15 points on Tuesday, Jayda Lanham added 12 points and 6 rebounds while Izzy Leggett chipped in 7 points and 4 assists.
Nicole Beatty scored 5 points; Addison Ivery added 4 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists while Tessa O’Leary and Riley Martin added 2 points a piece.
"We're going to make a huge push next year," Martin said.
Jayda Lanham will be a senior and he thinks the current crop of sophomores will want to help her - and them - make it a special season. But, he said, it's going to be a tough schedule.
"They're already working," he said. "This group is motivated. You've got to chase your dreams because dreams aren't chasing you - so they're going to get to work."
With huge crowds cheering on the team this season, he thinks next season is going to be even bigger.
"We definitely put the girls on the map this year. It's going to be exciting - next year should be a huge."
