PREP SPORTS: Venice girls move on Staff Report Feb 9, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Sarasota's Madison MacDonald collides with Venice players Izzy Leggett, No. 23 and Zoe O'Leary during Thursday's playoff game at the TeePee. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice sophomore Zoe O'Leary fights with Sarasota's Madison MacDonald for a rebound during Thursday night's playoff game at home. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice sophomore Riley Martin scores 3 points for the Indians by sinking a jump shot over Sarasota defenders Thursday night. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice’s Izzy Leggett makes a breakaway drive to the hoop last Thursday during a playoff game against Sarasota High School. Venice won 72-61. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL A Venice crowd erupts Thursday night as the Indians take on Sarasota High School in a playoff match hosted by Venice High. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Venice teammates cheer for their squad Thursday night as they take on their Sarasota High School opponents in a playoff game. SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Venice Indians girls basketball team is moving on after a win Thursday night over Sarasota.It was the squads third win over the Lady Sailors, and the second in less than a week.With the win, Venice moves to 20-5 on the season and has a dozen wins in a row. Leading scorers for Venice on Thursday were Tessa O’Leary with 22 points and Zoe O’Leary with 16. Addison Ivery and Jayda Lanham both added 12 points with Lanham grabbing 10 rebounds.Who they’ll play next is to be determined as of Thursday night, but it could be the top-seeded Winter Haven, with a 20-4 record, or No. 2 Plant, holding a 23-4 record. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One dead in DeSoto County Fair shooting Missing juvenile reported out of Port Charlotte Aldi reopening draws a crowd New bridges over Peace, Myakka rivers? Driver slams into North Port patrol car alongside I-75
