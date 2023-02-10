VENICE — The Venice Indians girls basketball team is moving on after a win Thursday night over Sarasota in the Region 7A-3 quarterfinals.
It was the squad’s third win over the Lady Sailors, and the second in less than a week.
“It was a battle, battle, battle, battle,” head coach Jeremy Martin said. “Our kids are on a first-name basis with those girls — and it’s a bigger stage.”
The gym was rocking with the fans.
“It was the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen at Venice High.”
With the win, Venice moves to 20-5 on the season and has a dozen wins in a row.
Venice now goes on the road to face No. 2 Plant, holding a 23-4 record.
“David (Gaulman, Sarasota head coach) had a great game plan,” Martin said. “We started out really well in the first quarter... David made some adjustments and we did as well.”
While the Lady Sailors started to claw back, Venice was able keep its pace.
“They went on some runs ...They made shoots but we answered,” Martin said.
Leading scorers for Venice on Thursday were Tessa O’Leary with 22 points and Zoe O’Leary with 16. Addison Ivery and Jayda Lanham both added 12 points with Lanham grabbing 10 rebounds.
“Tessa had a great game, Jada had a great game; Zoe’s our rock...and Addie maintains the pace. We had a great game plan with Riley (Martin), but she fouled out in the third. But they all had a great game.”
It’s not going to get any easier for the team. They travel to face off against No. 2 Plant at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re going to have to really buckle down,” he said. “They’re a really good team but we’re up for it.”
Southwest Florida has a “tough, tough” district, he said, noting great teams sometimes don’t make it out of the first round of competition.
“Southwest Florida girls basketball is in a good spot,” he said. “It’s good to see. The environment (Thursday) was amazing.”
And he knows the rivalry between Venice and Sarasota will likely continue.
“Me and Dave are friends and this feeds off to the girls and a lot of them play travel ball together. Playing them is always tough” he said. “My girls never get tired — but after that game (Thursday), they looked exhausted.”
They are going back to practice and prepare for Plant.
“We’ve been pushing them,” he said. “This group, I’m telling you, they’re going to be something special. It was an awesome, awesome experience. We’re definitely turning heads. There’s a lot more talk about this girls basketball team and they deserve it.”
The squad has not lost a game in 2023.
And this winning streak is leading to new territory for the entire team
“We haven’t been in a district championship game forever,” Martin said. “And a regional game hasn’t been done in a long time...I definitely don’t want it to end. It’s an opportunity to watch them and watch them grow together has been a blessing.”
