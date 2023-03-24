PREP SPORTS: Venice lacrosse falls to Riverview Staff Report Mar 24, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice attacker Jeffrey Alte makes a run at Calvary’s goal in February. SUN FILE PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE - After a solid win last week, the Venice Indians boys lacrosse team fell to Riverview on Friday night.The Indians fell 7-4 to the Rams. For Venice, John Piroli provided two goals while Jeffrey Alte and Colby Francolini both added a goal each and Alex Ptaszek had 11 saves.Venice's record is 2-5. They travel to Admiral Farragut on Tuesday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Punta Gorda standoff UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Convicted felon faces dozen more charges after Punta Gorda standoff Viral video of gator defeating metal fence was at Englewood golf course Skillets to open this summer in Port Charlotte One killed, one critically injured in Venice crash
