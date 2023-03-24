untitled (3 of 6).jpg (copy) (copy)

Venice attacker Jeffrey Alte makes a run at Calvary’s goal in February.  

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

VENICE - After a solid win last week, the Venice Indians boys lacrosse team fell to Riverview on Friday night.

The Indians fell 7-4 to the Rams.


