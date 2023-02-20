VENICE — Jobe Fish and Carter Cox combined on a no-hitter as Venice defeated St. John Neumann, 2-0, in the season opener for both teams Monday night.

The Indians broke in their new artificial turf infield with a dominating pitching performance as the last 17 Celtic batters went down in order as the Venice batters pushed across enough runs to secure the victory.


