VENICE — Jobe Fish and Carter Cox combined on a no-hitter as Venice defeated St. John Neumann, 2-0, in the season opener for both teams Monday night.
The Indians broke in their new artificial turf infield with a dominating pitching performance as the last 17 Celtic batters went down in order as the Venice batters pushed across enough runs to secure the victory.
“What a great pitching performance by those two guys,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “A sophomore and a freshman against a really good hitting team, so those guys really competed and those guys were poised. If we get those kind of outings from those guys, we’re going to be tough.”
The sophomore Fish was making his first varsity start, and after some control difficulties in the first two innings, settled down to retire 11 batters in a row.
“Just pounding the zone and getting after it,” Fish said. “I knew those guys didn’t want anything to do with me and I got by them.”
Fish walked two, hit a batter and struck out six before being lifted after five innings.
“I was mad, but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” the sophomore left-hander said. “We’ve got to stay in it for the season, for the long run, not just for this one game.”
The freshman Cox came in from center field and set down all six Celtics he faced, including a called third strike on Michael Maradona to finish off the no-hitter.
“Just pound the zone, trust my defense. Every pitch was working for me today. I’m just happy to get a win with these guys. The whole team played great,” Cox said.
Venice scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning off Neumann starter Tyler Kozera. With one out, Jeremiah Pachota singled, but was picked off first. Nick Dunn, Trent Adrian and Jackson Lucas followed with singles to load the bases and Dunn came home on a passed ball by Celtics catcher Gavin Lind.
Kozera did not allow another hit for the next four innings before being relieved by Charley Bergsma in the bottom of the sixth. Bergsma gave up a leadoff single to Pachota, who then stole second and scored the insurance run on a two-out base hit by Lucas.
“We were facing a guy there who is 88-92. He’s one of the top pitchers in the state,” Faulkner said. “But six hits is pretty good off those guys. We played great defense. Really good play by Brady Schumaker at shortstop and Adrian made some really nice plays at first base. We like what we did at the plate too. We didn’t strike out too much against some really good pitchers.”
The Indians are off until Friday when they will host Parrish Community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.