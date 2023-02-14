topical PREP SPORTS: Venice tennis goes 3-0 Staff Report Feb 14, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Venice junior Evan VanBuskirk takes the overhead slam at the net in a recent match. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Venice’s Nicole Cierniak returns a shot with a backhand during in 2022. SUN PHOTO BY Chris Blake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRADENTON - The Venice Indians tennis team continued onto a 3-0 overall record after a win Monday night over Bradenton Christian. Due to the number of players on the Bradenton Christian squad, fewer members of Venice took the trip north for the match. Venice won each of the boys and girls matches. In the boys matches, at No. 1 Singles, Venice senior Josh Lim defeated Bradenton's junior Alex Martin, 4-2, 1-4, 0-0 (10-7).At No. 2 Singles, Venice senior Pranav Mayor beat Bradenton Christian junior Carter Young 4-2, 4-1.At No. 3 Singles, Venice junior Evan VanBuskirk defeated Bradenton Christian freshman Jeffrey Undorff 4-1, 4-0.At No. 4 Singles, Venice freshman Joseph Calleja bested Bradenton Christian freshman Noah Van Eerden, 4-0, 4-0.At No. 5 Singles, Venice junior Hayden Guthrie defeated Bradenton Christian junior Nathaniel Meloro, 4-0, 4-1.In Doubles action, Lim and VanBuskirt bested Bradenton Christian juniors Alex Martin and Carter Young, 5-4 (7-0) 4-1.In No. 2 Doubles, Venice sophomore Simon Ayer and junior Grant Burroughs best Bradenton Christian freshmen Jeffrey Undorff and Noah Van Eerden 4-1, 4-2.In the girls matches, at No. 1 Singles, Venice senior Nicole Cierniak bested Bradenton Christian senior Mia Hernandez, 1-4, 4-2, 0-0 (10-7).At No. 2 Singles, Venice junior Weronika DeLong downed Bradenton Christian freshman Natalie Buky 4-0, 4-1.In the Doubles match, Venice senior Nicole Cierniak and junior Weronika DeLong defeated Bradenton Christian's senior Mia Hernandez and freshman Natalie Buky, 4-0, 4-0.The team goes on the road Wednesday to take on North Port and then hosts St. Stephens on Thursday at home. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Aldi reopening draws a crowd Englewood gearing up for Cracker Fair New bridges over Peace, Myakka rivers? Judge halts Wellen Park water deal 15-year-old charged in DeSoto Fair homicide
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.