VENICE — The Venice High tennis team remains undefeated on the year, taking on St. Stephen’s out of Bradenton on Thursday.
The boys squad won 4-2 while the girls won 7-0.
Results Thursday included:
In No. 1 singles, St. Stephen’s Max Pettingell defeating Venice’s David Siddons, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 singles Venice’s Josh Lim beating St. Stephen’s Ricardo Perazzolo, 2-0, retired; No. 3 singles Venice’s Seth Neitlich outlasting St. Stephen’s Andrei Black, 6-3, 6-3; in No. 4 singles, Venice’s Pranav Mayor defeated St. Stephen’s Meng Zhao, 6-2, 6-4.
In No. 1 doubles, Venice’s David Siddons and Seth Neitlich defeated St. Stephen’s Max Pettingell and Ricardo Perazzolo, 4-5 (6-8), 4-1, 0-0 (10-8) while at No. 2 doubles, St. Stephen’s Andrei Black and Meng Zhao beat Josh Lim and Evan VanBuskirk, 4-2, 4-1.
In girls matches, No. 1singles, Venice’s Weronika DeLong defeated St. Stephen’s Maria Petrova, 7-6 (7-4) 6-1; in No. 2 singles, Venice’s Christine Wu beat St. Stephen’s Ella Dalzell, 6-2, 6-3; in No. 3 singles, Venice’s Sandra Piskor bested St. Stephen’s Sophia Ierulli, 6-2, 6-4; in No. 4 singles, Venice’s Tess Tchorbadjiev beat St. Stephen’s Tiffany Tran, 6-2, 6-0; in No. 5 singles, Venice’s Joy Jia bested St. Stephen’s Alya Abuhan, 6-1 6-2.
In the doubles, Venice’s No. 1 doubles team of Nicole Cierniak and
Weronika DeLong downed St. Stephen’s Maria Petrova and Ella Dalzell, 4-0, 4-0 while at No. 2 doubles, Venice’s Christine Wu and Tess Tchorbadjiev defeated St. Stephen’s Sophia Ierulli and Tiffany Tran, 4-1, 4-1.
Venice goes on the road to ODA on Thursday, Feb. 23.
