coach Wayne Roberts talks to his No. 2 doubles team of Tess Tchorbadjiev and Christine Wu (copy)

Venice Indians tennis coach Wayne Roberts talks to his No. 2 doubles team of Tess Tchorbadjiev and Christine Wu on Feb. 7.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

VENICE — The Venice High tennis team remains undefeated on the year, taking on St. Stephen’s out of Bradenton on Thursday.

The boys squad won 4-2 while the girls won 7-0.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments